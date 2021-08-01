Opinion: Filibuster reform needed to restore democracy

The League of Women Voters calls on the U.S. Senate to amend the filibuster rule that stands in the way of protecting our American democracy. The filibuster is an obstructionist tool a minority political party uses to halt business in the Senate by endlessly debating but never voting on a bill. American voters elected senators to legislate, and we want to see Congress pass laws.

Under current rules, senators far too often abuse the filibuster to delay important legislation. According to the Brookings Institution, since 1917 when modern filibuster rules were created, there have been about 2,000 filibusters — half of which took place in the last 12 years. The more frequent use of the filibuster, and the increased threat of filibusters, has paralyzed the Senate. The Senate requires 60 votes to stop a filibuster debate (cloture) and proceed to a vote, in effect nullifying majority rule and requiring a supermajority to pass legislation.

To overcome the obstruction by the minority, the Senate has modified filibuster rules in the past. Between 1969 and 2014, the Senate created 161 “exemptions” to the cloture rules (Brookings), recognizing the filibuster was imperiling the legislative process. In 2013 the Senate allowed a simple majority vote to confirm presidential appointments and expanded simple majority confirmation to include U.S. Supreme Court nominees in 2017.