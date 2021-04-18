Opinion: Financial transaction tax will hurt average Montanans

Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester:

When we joined the Montana Legislature, we made sure our constituents were being fairly taxed. We voted against things like increased taxes on gasoline and diesel fuels, as they would unfairly impact the average consumer. Montanans cannot afford to be taxed at every turn. Our state has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must defend our constituents and encourage them to save their money or invest for the future. This is why the financial transaction tax currently being considered in Washington must be opposed.

While this proposed idea seeks to hit Wall Street to pay for critical government programs, the financial transaction tax will subsequently hurt the average Montanans who have been struggling throughout the pandemic. In fact, it will hurt the average Montanan more than the people on Wall Street. We cannot let this happen. Our constituents do not deserve it.