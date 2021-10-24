Opinion: First Amendment protects faculty members at public universities who speak as private citizens on matters of public concern

And, yes, while some private employers can generally part ways with employees over their speech, the First Amendment protects faculty members at public universities who speak as private citizens on matters of public concern. That has been the law for at least half of a century, ever since the Supreme Court ruled in 1968’s Pickering v. Board of Education that the notion that public employment can be conditioned on surrendering First Amendment rights has been “uniformly rejected.” Today, the First Amendment is what protects the right of faculty members who speak as private citizens to criticize their employers, organize unions, and lampoon elected officials. As the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has explained, the “desire to maintain a sedate academic environment” does not “justify limitations on a teacher’s freedom to express himself on political issues in vigorous, argumentative, unmeasured, and even distinctly unpleasant terms.”