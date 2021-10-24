Opinion: First Amendment protects faculty members at public universities who speak as private citizens on matters of public concern

The Missoulian’s editorial board seems to be a few decades behind the times when it comes to constitutional literacy. In an editorial, it lectured the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education — where I work defending the First Amendment rights of students and faculty — that the First Amendment “simply guarantees that the government will not drag you off to jail for what you say,” and that a public university is “free to fire” faculty members for what they say because it’s their employer.
The revelation that a public university can dispatch a faculty member for their speech will come as a surprise to the Supreme Court. The First Amendment doesn’t just prohibit police officers from rounding up dissidents — because, thankfully, the Supreme Court overturned the “fire in a crowded theater” case, in which police were doing just that. The First Amendment also protects students at public universities and colleges from suspension or dismissal on the basis of their viewpoints, and students in public schools from being forced to salute the flag, punished for anti-war protests, or — as the Supreme Court ruled just this summer — kicked off the cheer squad for cursing out their school on Snapchat.
And, yes, while some private employers can generally part ways with employees over their speech, the First Amendment protects faculty members at public universities who speak as private citizens on matters of public concern. That has been the law for at least half of a century, ever since the Supreme Court ruled in 1968’s Pickering v. Board of Education that the notion that public employment can be conditioned on surrendering First Amendment rights has been “uniformly rejected.” Today, the First Amendment is what protects the right of faculty members who speak as private citizens to criticize their employers, organize unions, and lampoon elected officials. As the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has explained, the “desire to maintain a sedate academic environment” does not “justify limitations on a teacher’s freedom to express himself on political issues in vigorous, argumentative, unmeasured, and even distinctly unpleasant terms.”
The First Amendment also protects the Missoulian’s right to be wrong, which is why critics, including lawmakers and politicians, can’t use the courts to drain it of funds every time it publishes something they believe to be “outrageous,” thanks to Hustler Magazine, Inc. v. Falwell. The First Amendment’s most vocal defenders, like Hustler publisher Larry Flynt, are rarely sympathetic — unpopular speech is what draws authorities’ attention, of course. But when the Missoulian’s editors encounter speech they believe to be odious, they shouldn’t be so quick to surrender their own rights.
Adam Steinbaugh is an attorney with the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.