Opinion: “For the People” Act needed to restore our democracy

One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is a vibrant and responsive representative democracy.

The founders of the United States embedded in our Constitution the revolutionary idea we are a government of the people, for the people, by the people. Representative democracy works when citizens elect representatives and hold their representatives accountable at the next election. This is how a democratic republic remains responsive to its citizens.

A Pew Research report from February of 2020 found 74% of Americans believe that their elected representatives in Congress don’t care what their constituents think and put their own interests first. Extreme partisanship and big money in our elections and legislative process have weakened our democracy. While polls from the Campaign Legal Center and Pew Research show that over 70% of the American public favor ending partisan gerrymandering and limiting election spending, nothing has been done. Our government should respond to the will of the people, not the interests of powerful corporations and wealthy donors.

How do we reclaim our democracy? The “For the People Act” (H.R. 1), that just passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is now in the U.S. Senate as S. 1, offers sweeping reform to restore control of our democracy to the people.