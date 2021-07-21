Opinion: Forest fire rhetoric often inflames fear, not action

Here it comes again, another summer for the American West: Historic heat waves which have killed scores of people, ginormous fires which engulf towns, and a sense of dread which doesn’t ever truly go away. As of late, anywhere we look it seems that headlines are dominated by words such as “blazing,” “scorching,” “historic,” “raging” and even “firenado.”

There is a common theme among these words, and this is that they create vivid imagery of all-consuming flames in our minds. Perhaps we need to take a step back and think about the impacts of this coverage.

By no means am I asserting that those words are not accurate; the West is quickly becoming a gauntlet of dangerous phenomena which have never been this severe for this long.

Beyond this, I’m not arguing that headlines should be toned down for the sake of comforting an anxious populace. What I am arguing, however, is that the way wildfires are communicated to Americans fails to educate and illuminate the issue, and mostly just creates more fear.