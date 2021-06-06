Opinion: Forever grateful for WWII soldiers

Seventy-ﬁve years ago, in a small town in eastern Germany, an area named Burgenland for its old castles and fortiﬁcations dating back many hundreds of years, a young family of three arrived starving, homeless, exhausted after riding on a train of refugees for days through war-torn Germany.

It was nearly the end of a catastrophic war brought on by the madness of Nazism. This family was trying to evade the Russian troops, who were approaching from the eastern front, marching into what is today the eastern Czech Republic. Leaving their home in the middle of the night with a 1-year-old baby was the only desperate answer to a nearly hopeless situation.

Droyssig was the home of a castle dating to the 14th century. It was surrounded by a park and part of a small town. The old prince and his wife were the in-laws of a fellow oﬃcer and friend of the father of this refugee family. A room with a lovely baby bed was provided to the family, and so they awaited the uncertainty of the conclusion of World War II.

The father, who had been an oﬃcer in German Luftwaﬀe, returned to his troupe and surrendered to the American Army. Before his goodbyes to wife and child, he left a bag of potatoes with them, as food was scarce. They might never see each other again.