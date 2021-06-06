Opinion: Forever grateful for WWII soldiers

Seventy-ﬁve years ago, in a small town in eastern Germany, an area named Burgenland for its old castles and fortiﬁcations dating back many hundreds of years, a young family of three arrived starving, homeless, exhausted after riding on a train of refugees for days through war-torn Germany.
It was nearly the end of a catastrophic war brought on by the madness of Nazism. This family was trying to evade the Russian troops, who were approaching from the eastern front, marching into what is today the eastern Czech Republic. Leaving their home in the middle of the night with a 1-year-old baby was the only desperate answer to a nearly hopeless situation.
Droyssig was the home of a castle dating to the 14th century. It was surrounded by a park and part of a small town. The old prince and his wife were the in-laws of a fellow oﬃcer and friend of the father of this refugee family. A room with a lovely baby bed was provided to the family, and so they awaited the uncertainty of the conclusion of World War II.
The father, who had been an oﬃcer in German Luftwaﬀe, returned to his troupe and surrendered to the American Army. Before his goodbyes to wife and child, he left a bag of potatoes with them, as food was scarce. They might never see each other again.
The young mother was told her husband had been shot in the nearby forest, so she went for days looking for his remains. Alone and fearful for her child, which was her only reason to go on, she made the acquaintance of another young woman with a child who had access to a car and wanted to drive to her family. The only problem was the lack of gasoline. Where to ﬁnd this rare commodity?
In a time of war and desperation, the young woman met an American soldier with whom she could communicate, as she had spent a year in New York with her sister’s family before the war. This brave young man risked everything to save this young woman and her baby. He provided her, in the darkness of night, with two canisters of gasoline.
The trip south toward family who had also lost everything in Frankfurt was hazardous, sometimes through forests to evade the much-feared Russian troops. It was a stealthy trip; long hours day and night, hoping to evade discovery. How did the baby know not to cry?
On this Memorial Day, my thoughts rested on a nameless American soldier who in the worst of times gave the gift of hope and life to a family.
My mother shared this story with me many years later on a mother-daughter trip to the San Juan Islands. It was an amazing piece of the puzzle which was my ﬁrst years of life.
My mother had one huge regret, namely, that she could never thank this kind, young American who held the key to our future. As she would have liked, I am now thanking all American men and women who fought with dignity and bravery in WWII and continue to serve and protect our country to this day. They are the best! They have a sense of compassion and humanity in spite of the ugliness of war. I am forever grateful.
Heidemarie Olbrich Dewey is a longtime Missoula resident.