Opinion: Freezing housing fees is not solution

Hank Trotter’s (June 20) column complaining about city fees is the age-old whine by housing developers that city fees and regulations are the cause of the rising housing costs. This ignores the market that is assaulting Missoula and ignores the small percentage (less than 5%) that city fees are part of housing costs.
Additionally, Trotter cites the increase in sewer and water connection fees but again ignores that these fees are critical for enabling housing growth to be connected to water and sewer by building the needed pipes and treatment facilities.
Trotter is a member of the Impact Fee Advisory Committee and has experienced the extensive analysis required by state and city laws in order to justify any fee increases. Trotter has also seen the detailed justification required to expend impact fees for necessary infrastructure that serves the growth of Missoula. Again, these fees represent the fair share (as determined by these studies) that development causes and the city has only adopted half of the amount allowed.
The key point for property taxpayers is that the cost of growth will either be paid by the development or inherited by existing property taxpayers. Regulations that guide growth are the result of past experiences of the need for safety and quality in new housing: such as public sewer and water, street systems with pedestrian facilities, and building codes to ensure a safe dwelling.
The city is working extensively on the affordable housing crisis with the housing fund, grants and land acquisition.
Freezing fees that shift these growth costs to property taxes is not the solution.
Bruce Bender is a former Public Works director for the city of Missoula and is a member of the Impact Fee Advisory Committee.