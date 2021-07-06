Opinion: Freezing housing fees is not solution

Hank Trotter’s (June 20) column complaining about city fees is the age-old whine by housing developers that city fees and regulations are the cause of the rising housing costs. This ignores the market that is assaulting Missoula and ignores the small percentage (less than 5%) that city fees are part of housing costs.

Additionally, Trotter cites the increase in sewer and water connection fees but again ignores that these fees are critical for enabling housing growth to be connected to water and sewer by building the needed pipes and treatment facilities.

Trotter is a member of the Impact Fee Advisory Committee and has experienced the extensive analysis required by state and city laws in order to justify any fee increases. Trotter has also seen the detailed justification required to expend impact fees for necessary infrastructure that serves the growth of Missoula. Again, these fees represent the fair share (as determined by these studies) that development causes and the city has only adopted half of the amount allowed.