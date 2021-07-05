Opinion: Friendliness is as American as baseball, hot dogs and apple pie

Have you ever lost a friend due to political differences? Unfortunately, it seems to happen more and more these days.
Polling during the 2020 presidential election found that close to 80% of Americans now have "just a few" or no friends at all across the political aisle. This isn’t surprising considering the number of times political disagreements between individuals result in accusations of being a bigot or a snowflake or worse.
America’s founders would think we’ve lost our way.
Thomas Jefferson once said, "I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend."
The proposition that the mutual respect of friendship should not be shaken by politics reaches the very core of what it means to be an American.
On Independence Day, we usually celebrate the freedoms enshrined in America’s founding documents. We celebrate our right to speak, think and express ourselves freely, our right to keep and bear arms, our right to receive fair and equal treatment under the law, all summed up by a general guarantee of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
But all too often we forget to acknowledge that these freedoms are the result of a much more profound insight: that all people possess inherent dignity simply by being human.
Everyone knows the famous line from our Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
For our founders, recognition of inherent human dignity meant that freedom is an “unalienable right” — that all people, regardless of differences, deserve to have life and the liberty to pursue happiness how they see fit.
By making recognition of human dignity the cornerstone of our nation, America’s founders envisioned a tolerant society that valued individuals over collective identities and therefore respected diversity of cultures, religions, viewpoints, etc. They saw the proper role of government as affording individuals the maximum freedom to live out their unique potential in harmony with others by promoting justice and equality under the law.
Modern Americans certainly love the idea of freedom but seem to have lost respect for human dignity. We dehumanize those on the “other side” with collective labels that feed our preconceptions and resentment: racist, liberal, privileged, extremist, elite, etc. We then only follow news outlets and politicians that confirm to us all the nasty things we can imagine about the “other side” are true. And we surround ourselves with an echo chamber of like-minded friends and social media followers to put as much distance as possible between ourselves and those who are different.
In this sort of environment, why should a person believe in peaceful and honest dialogue? Why wouldn't their posture toward those with different views become increasingly hostile and desperate?
America’s founders knew that without respect for human dignity, freedom would collapse through conflict. When someone is viewed as a label based on their group identity and not as an individual equally worthy of respect, even friends can be “canceled.”
Some of my most cherished friendships are with people who seemingly couldn’t be more opposite to my politics. In fact, our votes probably cancel each other out 90% of the time. But through the authentic conversations made available only through friendship, we’ve found a lot more common ground than political labels would indicate.
As we mark America’s Independence Day, let’s remember to celebrate universal human dignity alongside our freedoms.
Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Helena-based Frontier Institute. His column appears in print every other Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page.