Opinion: Get involved in Missoula housing solutions

The Missoula Housing Authority (MHA) is proud and excited to be celebrating the groundbreaking on the Villagio property this week. The development will provide 200 new homes affordable to people with low incomes. While no one approach or project will meet our community’s affordable housing needs, building more units that are targeted to serve people with low incomes is one essential strategy.
While rents across Missoula are up 9% since last year, rents at MHA properties remain targeted to ensure they are affordable to people living at or below 60% of the area median income. Housing vouchers provide additional support by setting the amount of rent residents pay at 30% of their income, allowing remaining income to support other household needs.
Currently, MHA has 1,528 people on our waitlist. It takes about three years to get to the top of the list and receive a voucher. While vouchers work well for many residents, with rising rents and high demand some voucher holders are not able to find housing. Villagio will both add to the number of units available at MHA’s low rent levels and will provide units that are affordable and accessible to voucher holders.
MHA now has 758 homes across 13 properties in eight different Missoula neighborhoods and we are always looking for ways to provide more homes. Villagio will be the biggest and most concentrated of MHA’s properties. It is a large piece of land, with existing infrastructure, and access to the transportation, jobs and services our residents rely on. The building will feature a range of apartments from one to four bedrooms, underground parking, patios, large well-landscaped boulevards and green spaces, efficient heating, and 10 fully accessible units. This project allows us to build at a scale that will make a meaningful impact, creating the affordable homes our community so desperately needs.
Building at this scale does have its challenges, and we recognize that neighbors on the Northside will bear the weight of the increased density of the Villagio. The Northside neighborhood has seen incredible and accelerating change over the past decade. Housing affordability faces the unfortunate and uneven dynamic common to many social and economic issues where the costs are concentrated, and the benefits are diffuse. While as a community we have identified housing affordability as a shared need, as individuals we may not always welcome the impacts new development creates.
While it is not possible to mitigate every negative impact, there have been positive steps taken at Villagio to alleviate some of the pressure. Most notable are inclusion of underground parking to reduce on street parking load, and the changes being worked on with the city and neighbors through the Scott Street Master Plan to address the flow and safety of traffic in the area.
As Missoula continues to grow, MHA will continue supporting homes across the city that are affordable to our lowest-income households. There are so many who need support to secure a stable home including seniors and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, young individuals and families trying to get started on their own, people who have experienced homelessness including veterans, and teens aging out of foster care.
A stable home provides a critical foundation that leads to better health outcomes, better education outcomes, and more job stability and opportunities. We need more people to engage in this issue, support the good work already being done, and push for more and better solutions. We encourage you to get informed, get involved, join one of the many wonderful organizations in Missoula that are working on this issue, and support the housing we so desperately need.
Kaia Peterson is executive director of NeighborWorks Montana and Collin Bangs is board chair of the Missoula Housing Authority.