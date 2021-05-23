Opinion: Get involved in Missoula housing solutions

Building at this scale does have its challenges, and we recognize that neighbors on the Northside will bear the weight of the increased density of the Villagio. The Northside neighborhood has seen incredible and accelerating change over the past decade. Housing affordability faces the unfortunate and uneven dynamic common to many social and economic issues where the costs are concentrated, and the benefits are diffuse. While as a community we have identified housing affordability as a shared need, as individuals we may not always welcome the impacts new development creates.

While it is not possible to mitigate every negative impact, there have been positive steps taken at Villagio to alleviate some of the pressure. Most notable are inclusion of underground parking to reduce on street parking load, and the changes being worked on with the city and neighbors through the Scott Street Master Plan to address the flow and safety of traffic in the area.

As Missoula continues to grow, MHA will continue supporting homes across the city that are affordable to our lowest-income households. There are so many who need support to secure a stable home including seniors and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, young individuals and families trying to get started on their own, people who have experienced homelessness including veterans, and teens aging out of foster care.

A stable home provides a critical foundation that leads to better health outcomes, better education outcomes, and more job stability and opportunities. We need more people to engage in this issue, support the good work already being done, and push for more and better solutions. We encourage you to get informed, get involved, join one of the many wonderful organizations in Missoula that are working on this issue, and support the housing we so desperately need.

Kaia Peterson is executive director of NeighborWorks Montana and Collin Bangs is board chair of the Missoula Housing Authority.

