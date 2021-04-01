Opinion: Gianforte's actions call for more scrutiny

Most of us believe in following the law. We understand some basic rules: cause no harm; respect those who apply the rules; if we break the law, we accept the outcome and work to improve ourselves. Yet the leader of our state acts as if the laws we all abide by do not apply to him.

Gov. Greg Gianforte is a repeat offender. When he body slammed a reporter, many were shocked. He was convicted of his crime. Besides public service, he was also sentenced to anger management classes.

Earlier Gianforte broke the law by illegally killing an elk too young to be killed. He paid a fine and lost no hunting privileges. Now the world has come to see our governor in a whole new light after his decision to trap and shoot Max, the beloved wolf born and raised in Yellowstone. Max was collared and left the park boundaries in search of a mate. It cost him his life.

This happened on the ranch owned by the head of Sinclair Broadcasting, a conservative television corporation. Despite not having the required certification to trap, Gianforte trapped and killed Max for a trophy mount of a Yellowstone wolf. Interestingly, the story did not break until a host of controversial bills to expand trapping and killing of wolves got closer to his desk.