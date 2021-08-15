Opinion: Give your child a SHOT at staying healthy with a COVID-19 vaccine

Since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization for individuals ages 12 and up, we have received many questions from parents who want to do the best thing for their child’s health and wellness — now and in the future. In some cases, parents have just recently become comfortable with the idea of getting vaccinated themselves and are now considering what’s best for their kids. This can certainly be overwhelming, to say the least.
First, as pediatric providers, we highly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for those who meet the specific age requirements. Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can still be infected with the virus, get sick from COVID-19, and spread the illness to others. Studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe for those 12 years of age and over, and we trust the ever-growing body of clinical research that supports this.
There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the risks and benefits of vaccinating adolescents. Below, we address the most common questions we hear in both our personal and professional circles. Our goal is to help address the concerns you may be losing sleep over as you decide what is right for your child.
Q: Is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for young recipients (ages 12 and older)?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clinical trials have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adolescents 12 years and older. Vaccinations may help keep adolescents from spreading COVID-19 to others and can also help keep your child from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19. From a safety perspective, the vaccine has undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.
Q: Is there a COVID-19 vaccine available for children younger than 12 years old?
A: Currently, 12 years old is the youngest age threshold for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine based on current studies. This age requirement could eventually be adjusted to include younger children as research and clinical trials continue.
Q: I’ve read that fertility could be impacted. Is that true?
A: There has been no demonstrated link between vaccines and infertility in the studies conducted to date. The CDC reports there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that the vaccine studies do not indicate any safety concerns for those who are pregnant or want to become pregnant.
Q: Should I be concerned about my child experiencing heart inflammation?
A: There have been rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue) in adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination. Most of these patients had mild cardiac findings and quickly responded to treatment. We believe that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks. The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for individuals ages 12 and older. Talk with your child’s pediatrician if he or she has an existing heart condition that should be considered prior to vaccination.
Q: What other vaccine options are available for adolescents?
A: To date, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorized for use in individuals ages 12 and older.
Q: Can I wait for another vaccine that is authorized for young recipients?
A: The best rule of thumb is to get the first vaccine available to provide protection against COVID-19 as soon as possible. It is not known when or if another vaccine may be authorized for the 12-15-year-old age group.
Q: Where can I sign my child up to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: The Missoula County Health Department at Southgate Mall (in the former Lucky’s Market) is open 7-days a week and some local pharmacies are providing vaccines to adolescents. To find a convenient location near you, check out covid19.missoula.co or vaccines.gov.
We are very concerned by recent reports of increased contagiousness and increased disease severity related to the COVID Delta variant. The best defense we have against COVID-19 is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. At this point, most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and we don’t want you or your child to be next. As we continue fighting the pandemic, we would also like to encourage our community to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.
This opinion is signed by Community Children's Primary Care pediatricians Tom Randall, MD; Leslie Scott, MD; Sandra Simmons, MD; Allison Young, MD; Ryan Barrett, NP; and Wendy Haller, NP.