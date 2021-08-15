Opinion: Give your child a SHOT at staying healthy with a COVID-19 vaccine

Since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization for individuals ages 12 and up, we have received many questions from parents who want to do the best thing for their child’s health and wellness — now and in the future. In some cases, parents have just recently become comfortable with the idea of getting vaccinated themselves and are now considering what’s best for their kids. This can certainly be overwhelming, to say the least.

First, as pediatric providers, we highly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for those who meet the specific age requirements. Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can still be infected with the virus, get sick from COVID-19, and spread the illness to others. Studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe for those 12 years of age and over, and we trust the ever-growing body of clinical research that supports this.

There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the risks and benefits of vaccinating adolescents. Below, we address the most common questions we hear in both our personal and professional circles. Our goal is to help address the concerns you may be losing sleep over as you decide what is right for your child.