Opinion: Good shepherding of our important collective gifts

But we also all have an obligation to be good shepherds beyond our immediate families. Those who refuse COVID vaccinations, for whatever reasons, endanger us all, especially our youngest granddaughter who is still too young to be vaccinated. Right now, as contrasted to the broad COVID pandemic, the U.S. is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Are you one of those unvaccinated, choosing to risk not only your own life but the life of our and other Montanans’ granddaughters? I hope not.

At a global level, the smoke and heat come from human contributions to climate change. This wonderful blue-marble planet upon which we all live is truly one of the most extraordinary collective gifts we've been given to share. Are we, are you, being a good shepherd of that gift? Are we, are you, doing what you can do to protect that planet, our way of life, and all things that live here?

And here in the United States we were given the amazing gift of our form of self-governing. The Madisonian democracy that emerged in the U.S. in the 18th century is unique. Over the centuries it has been a model of self-governance for the world. That gift has been attacked externally over time and we have fought back successfully against those external assaults, essentially shepherding the gift of our freedom, independence and governmental structure. Those attacks continue even today.