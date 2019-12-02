* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Evan Barrett lives in historic Uptown Butte after retiring following 47 years at the top level of Montana economic development, government, politics and education. He is an award-winning producer of Montana history videos who continues to write columns and commentaries and occasionally teaches Montana history.