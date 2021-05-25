Opinion: Governor vetoed bill to address child care

During my campaign for the legislature in 2020, I worked hard to extend the tenure of a Democratic governor in Montana. And yet, when Gov. Greg Gianforte was elected, I was cautiously hopeful about his drive towards economic recovery across the state as we navigate out of the pandemic. Gianforte’s plan to get Montana “back to business” guided Republicans’ efforts during the session, who passed sweeping regressive legislation cutting taxes for the wealthy, exempting capital gains tax, and creating tax credits for large corporations.

Though I disagree on the governor’s approach — prioritizing the wealthiest Montanans and out-of-state corporations to lift up our communities — I was committed to spending the session on policy solutions for economic development. I focused in on the child care crisis across Montana and the impact a lack of affordable, accessible child care has on our economy and workforce.