Opinion: Governor vetoed bill to address child care

During my campaign for the legislature in 2020, I worked hard to extend the tenure of a Democratic governor in Montana. And yet, when Gov. Greg Gianforte was elected, I was cautiously hopeful about his drive towards economic recovery across the state as we navigate out of the pandemic. Gianforte’s plan to get Montana “back to business” guided Republicans’ efforts during the session, who passed sweeping regressive legislation cutting taxes for the wealthy, exempting capital gains tax, and creating tax credits for large corporations.
Though I disagree on the governor’s approach — prioritizing the wealthiest Montanans and out-of-state corporations to lift up our communities — I was committed to spending the session on policy solutions for economic development. I focused in on the child care crisis across Montana and the impact a lack of affordable, accessible child care has on our economy and workforce.
Access to child care is a critical piece of emerging from the pandemic and getting Montanans back to work. When 53% of kiddos who need care do not have access to a daycare spot, child care is just as vital for working-class parents re-entering the workforce as it is for businesses recruiting and retaining workers. Montana’s long-term economic success depends on early childhood development opportunities, and the safety, stability, health and education they bring. By not addressing the lack of child care, we are ignoring a key structural component of our economy.
The issue of child care was a good fit for me. I don’t have kids but am thinking about the challenges of creating a livable future here. The gaps in child care are conspicuous across Gallatin County in the “help wanted” signs outside our small businesses and years-long daycare waiting lists, yet the issue wasn’t getting talked about in Helena. Nowhere in Gianforte’s priority legislation does he mention child care or outline solutions.
I sponsored a bill to employ private dollars to fund a governor-appointed child care task force. The task force would be required to develop a report of policy recommendations to address the issues of child care, setting us up to tackle those challenges next legislative session.
The bill was a result of months of collaboration among funders, child care specialists, business owners and agency leaders; we invited the Governor’s Office to the table but heard nothing. During the hearings, business owners shared the impact of a lack of child care and creative solutions they’ve developed, the Montana Chamber detailed the workforce implications, and economists outlined the $232 million in annual economic losses to Montana due to inadequate child care. As a result, House Bill 624 passed through the legislature with bipartisan support.
However, Governor Gianforte vetoed the bill. He cited the need to act swiftly without taking the time to study the issue and noted Montana has “never had more resources available” to address the child care issue due to federal stimulus funding Montana has received — the same stimulus packages Congressman Gianforte voted against in 2020.
This federal funding is critical for addressing the immediate crisis yet will not fix the long-term challenges our communities face. The task force was unique in its goal to identify durable solutions to change the face of our workforce and economic recovery for years to come.
I am concerned we have elected a governor who does not understand the struggles of working-class Montanans, whether it is a lack of child care, food security, affordable housing or jobs that pay a living wage. His flagship legislation prioritized the needs of corporations and millionaires, but we know that’s far from enough.
The governor began his term by prioritizing the wealthiest Montanans and it’s now time to do the work of building a livable, resilient future for all of us in this state. We are here to get to work alongside him. There is no time to waste.
Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, represents House District 63 in the Montana Legislature.