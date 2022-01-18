Opinion: Help aging population with food insecurity

In Montana, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known to many as food stamps, provides a vital lifeline to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity. With the particular capability to fill persistent need in rural communities, SNAP has been hailed as a viable tool for preventing food insecurity and the need to visit neighborhood food banks for emergency food assistance.

But that’s only when it works. And for Montana seniors, it isn’t. 67% of Montana seniors eligible for SNAP are not enrolled to receive assistance accessing our most basic and shared need: food. Our aging neighbors deserve better.

My name is Maggie Bornstein and I am running for state House District 96 to bring my passion for supporting Montana seniors to the Legislature.

While the funding for SNAP benefits comes from the federal government, responsibility for the program’s operating costs and implementation are shared by federal and state governments. It’s up to us to curb preventable food insecurity amongst our aging neighbors by improving our program delivery to reach them.

Applying for SNAP can be a complicated and time-consuming process, no matter your age. Low participation in SNAP amongst our aging neighbors can in part be attributed to the cumbersome application process required to receive assistance, among other factors. Inefficiencies in Montana’s SNAP program delivery to our aging neighbors can create devastating circumstances, such as forcing seniors to choose between food and the prescription drugs they need.

The path to connecting more low-income seniors to SNAP and increasing the benefit amount to match their eligibility is by working with the Food and Nutrition Service, an agency of the USDA, to authorize the implementation of the Elderly Simplified Application Process (ESAP). ESAP would allow us to make SNAP accessible to our aging neighbors by:

• Reducing the SNAP application for seniors to 2 pages. Currently, the application to screen for SNAP, TANF/Healthy Montana Kids, and Medicare/Medicaid is 16 pages long. Though the multi-benefit screening capacity of the current application is helpful to many populations, the length is unapproachable to many seniors who are often ineligible for or already to connected to other benefits.

• Extending the re-certification period to 3 years. Barriers to recertification, such as access to technology and awareness of the need to re-certify, contributes to low participation rates. By extending this timeline, older adults who may have health issues or live with a disability can focus on their wellbeing instead of experiencing stress around maintaining their benefits. The initial certification process is a rigorous and reliable measure of eligibility, particularly for seniors.

Once implemented, we can create a more seamless delivery of SNAP to aging Montanans and maximize ESAP by:

• Increasing font sizes and adopting clearer language on the ESAP application to make it easier for applicants who may have trouble navigating the application for food assistance.

• Creating jobs dedicated to processing ESAP-qualified applications to centralize applications and deliver timely, helpful, and culturally competent service.

• Educating aging adults of their eligibility, medical deductions, and most importantly, ESAP itself.

Seniors have been stewards of our community who deserve to spend their later years feeling appreciated for the invaluable contributions they have made throughout Montana. When elected, I will work to authorize ESAP in Montana to stop food insecurity amongst our aging neighbors before it happens.

Maggie Bornstein of Missoula is running for House District 96 in the Montana Legislature.

