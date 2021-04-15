Opinion: Help build community stronger than before pandemic

Dear You:
You matter and You are amazing. Everything about You matters. With the heart to care, goals to be great, fears and weakness to relate; You are the unique and driving force that matters so much.
The past 13 months has been a challenge, bringing us isolation and upheaval in routine and lifestyle; it hasn’t been natural. It’s been awkward, oh so hard, and downright frustrating. You and I have struggled through it, though. We have made the best of it and now we’re at a point where we can say, “What’s next?”
Hopefully next will bring a return to somewhat normalcy. It would be great for You and I to easily meet, share and connect on ideas, and continue towards a more fulfilled life, not just for ourselves, but for those around us, too. I guess the best part of 13 hard months is having time to think. I realize how much I miss You, how much I love You, how much I need You, and how much we can do together.
We have great opportunity to come out of this pandemic much better than going in. You and I can lead a mission with our hands extended to others to build up our community through love, support and care. Living with a disability has taught me that nothing is earned and gained just from my own hard work and sacrifice. Support from others is needed, too. My abilities to graduate college, gain employment and become a homeowner came with the aide and support of hundreds of caregivers who have lent me a hand in my journey.
Now my journey has led me to You. I ask for your hand in support, your love and your care to build up our community stronger than before. There are many ways to support and give back to our community, many of which you may already serve. Here are three ways to support and give to the Poverello Center.
1. A donation is a great way to help the Pov continue to serve those experiencing homelessness.
2. The Amazon Wishlist is a simple way to ship needed items directly to the Pov.
3. Signing up to volunteer is always an awesome way to support and give back.
The opportunity to build up our community doesn’t need to start with donating or volunteering. It can be a smile and a pat on the back to let someone know they matter and are amazing, too.
With my hands held high, I’m excited for “what’s next.” You and I are set to do amazing things and I’m excited for that. Thank You for all You do and please find me online, so we continue this conversation on my Facebook page.