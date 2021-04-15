Opinion: Help build community stronger than before pandemic

Dear You:

You matter and You are amazing. Everything about You matters. With the heart to care, goals to be great, fears and weakness to relate; You are the unique and driving force that matters so much.

The past 13 months has been a challenge, bringing us isolation and upheaval in routine and lifestyle; it hasn’t been natural. It’s been awkward, oh so hard, and downright frustrating. You and I have struggled through it, though. We have made the best of it and now we’re at a point where we can say, “What’s next?”

Hopefully next will bring a return to somewhat normalcy. It would be great for You and I to easily meet, share and connect on ideas, and continue towards a more fulfilled life, not just for ourselves, but for those around us, too. I guess the best part of 13 hard months is having time to think. I realize how much I miss You, how much I love You, how much I need You, and how much we can do together.