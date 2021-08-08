Opinion: Help celebrate local foods and family ag this August

Food connects us to one another. Food is part of almost every meaningful gathering among people. We break bread and honor our relationships to one another at family reunions, weddings and holiday meals. We welcome new neighbors with homemade cookies and cakes.

We share treasured family recipes and pass along seasonal traditions of canning and preserving. Food is an integral part of our social fabric, and in many ways, the customs we’ve developed around sharing meals define our very humanity. In Montana, our connections to food go even deeper.

In this state, we don’t just partake in these important rituals and traditions, we grow and raise the food that makes these connections possible. Montanans honor and respect agriculture. Almost everyone in Montana — including those who live in our urban centers — personally know a farmer or rancher. We’re lucky to be this connected, but farming and ranching at the family scale is threatened and becoming less economically viable every year. We can all do something to help, and that’s one reason Northern Plains Resource Council sponsors a month-long event every August to celebrate local foods.