Opinion: Helping coal-impacted workers, communities

Those wishing to support HB 646 are asked to help us find legislators from each party to cosponsor it, so this needed proposal will go forward with bipartisan support, which we as ministers encourage.

Tom Towe is a former Billings state senator who authored Montana’s coal tax and constitutional coal tax trust. Russ Doty is an attorney, former Montana legislator, and the principle author of House Bill 646.

Rev. Ken Crouch is a retired UCC minister from Billings; Rev. Su DeBree, Methodist minister (ret.) from Helena; Rev. Val Colenso, Methodist minister living in East Helena; Rabbi (ret.) Uri Barnea, living in Billings; Rev. Cheryl Stewart, UCC minister, living in Billings; Rev. Ira Robison, Methodist minister (ret.) living in Missoula; Rev. Amy Carter, UCC minister based in Billings; Rev. Marc Stewart, MT-NWy UCC Conference minister; Fr. C. Hightower, SJ, St. Francis Xavier and St. Ignatius Mission.