Opinion: History teachers are teaching history

My high school history teacher was a racist. How do I know this? It was near the end of the school year when our American history class had an informal discussion on the sit-in demonstrations and other civil rights protests that were then in the news. He chimed in: "Well, how would feel if you were sitting at a counter eating lunch when a big black (N-word) came in and plopped down beside you?"
Some of us were surprised but not shocked. After all, we were all raised in a nearly all-white small town in Colorado and most of us had learned both at home and at school all about the "inferiority" or folks with skin darker than ours. And I shared more than a few racist jokes.
Naturally, the history we were taught was the whitewashed version of our nation's past — manifest destiny, white man's burden, the whole mythology. Over the years, at least I hope, much of this has changed. That's why I find it difficult to comprehend why so many white, Republican politicians are weighing in about the evils of so-called Critical Race Theory.
History teachers today, if they've been doing their jobs, have been teaching this stuff for decades now. Yet now Republicans, obviously hoping to score political points, seem to be saying that things like affirmative action and Critical Race Theory are evils threatening the very foundation of the republic and all of our freedoms, while 400 years of race-based slavery and KKK lynchings are trivial details that we should simply ignore or forget about.
Today, race continues to tear our nation apart. And the only way we are ever going to come to grips with our present race-based antagonisms is by understanding their origins. And this means a balanced history curriculum that exposes the good, the bad and the ugly.
Students need to learn about the military brilliance of George Washington and Chief Looking Glass; the political genius of James Madison and Martin Luther King Jr.; the tenacious audacity of Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Caesar Chavez and Russell Means. They need to know about the Sons of Liberty and the Boston Massacre, the KKK and the Tulsa Massacre, and Major Eugene Baker and the Marias Massacre. And, yes, the unvarnished bigotry of Ben Tillman, Strom Thurmond and George Wallace.
Yet I sometimes worry that this might not happen in Montana, where we have an attorney general and a superintendent of public instruction railing against the straw man Critical Race Theory. But I find hope knowing that all of our state's history teachers have the knowledge and the courage to tell it like it was.
Don Spritzer of Missoula has a PhD in American history from the University of Montana. He taught high school history in Colorado, and served as a school trustee in Missoula for 12 years.