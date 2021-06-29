Opinion: History teachers are teaching history

My high school history teacher was a racist. How do I know this? It was near the end of the school year when our American history class had an informal discussion on the sit-in demonstrations and other civil rights protests that were then in the news. He chimed in: "Well, how would feel if you were sitting at a counter eating lunch when a big black (N-word) came in and plopped down beside you?"

Some of us were surprised but not shocked. After all, we were all raised in a nearly all-white small town in Colorado and most of us had learned both at home and at school all about the "inferiority" or folks with skin darker than ours. And I shared more than a few racist jokes.

Naturally, the history we were taught was the whitewashed version of our nation's past — manifest destiny, white man's burden, the whole mythology. Over the years, at least I hope, much of this has changed. That's why I find it difficult to comprehend why so many white, Republican politicians are weighing in about the evils of so-called Critical Race Theory.