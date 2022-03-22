Opinion: Hold MCPS board accountable

Leadership. Harry Truman once said, “Its amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit”. Words to live by, especially when working for the public. You need to concentrate on the task at hand, which in the case of the Missoula County Public Schools, is the students. Everything else is secondary. The students well-being, education, health, and benefit have to be the priority.

We have a significant lack of leadership on the current board of MCPS. We’re lazy in fact. We’ve completely abdicated our statutory roles to bureaucrats. There are no subcommittees to discuss important roles and responsibilities such as budgeting, expenditures, literacy, growth. We merely meet as a formality to satisfy that particular mandate of the law, but then abdicate all our other roles. A perfect example of this is administration proposal policy 2311, which further abdicates board supervisory authority to the administration by supplanting the boards role of oversight of educational materials.

We have absolutely no discussions on where to save money, only how to spend. You’ll be voting on May 3 on yet another increase on your local taxes by almost $1.5 million. Small businesses are struggling with skyrocketing costs and are doing everything they can to stay ahead of record inflation. We, like many businesses in the community provided a much-needed pay raise to MCPS employees, but it fell short in many areas. Where have the discussions been about ways to save money or cuts costs and be more fiscally responsible?

MCPS final budget for 2021 was over $113,000,000. You would think with that kind of money being spent (your money in fact), the board would show a little more interest in how it's spent. Like a budgetary committee perhaps? What about an educational committee to oversee the literacy program of the school? Isn’t that the board's job? But no, we’re more interested in passing new rules and regulations to abdicate that authority to others.

Did you know MCPS spends well over $100,000 annually on paper alone, but when I tried to speak out about this our chair informed me that we cannot do this because of COVID. Really? As a board we have the obligation to set the example for the district. We have the means and technology to be completely paperless at the board level for no cost to the taxpayer. This is accountability and being responsible to the public.

On the MCPS board meeting of March 8, it was discussed that we need to buy our own buses and transport students ourselves. Beach Transportation has served this community with dedicated service for years. And I may add, very economically. Private industry has proven it does it better, cheaper, and more efficiently than government could ever dream of. But yet here we are starting a discussion of the takeover of a private business, just so the school can “own” its buses (at a cost of MILLIONS to the taxpayer I may add). As if owning the buses will somehow make any scheduling issues disappear.

We need responsibility on your MCPS school board. We as a community need to hold the board accountable for their actions, responsibilities, and leadership. Its time for a change in leadership, change in responsibility, and a change in direction where the students are the priority. Make your voice count and vote on May 3.

Feel free to contact me directly at mike@mikeformontana.com or mikeformontana.com

Michael W. Gehl is a Trustee for Missoula County Public Schools and candidate for Missoula County Public Schools District C.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2