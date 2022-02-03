Opinion: Honor the 15th Amendment

Today — Feb. 3 — is an important anniversary in the 234-year-old story of our evolving Constitution. This is the date in 1870 when “We, the people” passed the 15th Amendment:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied … on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.

The 15th Amendment is obviously important for its content — forbidding voter discrimination based on race. It is also important as the first substantial federal legislation on voting rights. It overrode laws in three-fourths of the states that barred people of color from voting.

The 15th Amendment has been followed by other national legislation to extend and protect the right to vote. These include the 19th Amendment (1920), which forbade voter discrimination based on sex; the Indian Citizenship Act (1924), which determined that Native Americans are citizens of the United States (!); and the Voting Rights Act (1965), which empowered the Justice Department to enforce the 15th Amendment. Today’s proposals for national legislation on voting rights and election integrity are nothing new in the unfolding story of our democracy; they are part of its trajectory toward justice for all.

While we continue to discuss national legislation about voting and elections, I suggest we honor the 15th Amendment’s anniversary by tuning up our own voting skills and helping others to do so. February is a relatively quiet time for us voters (though not for our Elections Office). It is months before the next election, candidates are just now filing to run for office, and — so far — the media aren’t saturated with campaign ads. It’s a good time to begin preparing to vote.

What will we vote on this year? On May 3, we’ll choose trustees for public school boards; we may also decide on school levies and other local issues. On June 7, we’ll choose the candidates who will run next fall for state offices (legislative, judicial, and the Public Service Commission) and the US House of Representatives. And on Nov. 8, we’ll decide which of those candidates will run our government — will govern us — for the next few years.

How can we prepare?

1. Register. Use Montana's "My Voter" page (app.mt.gov/voterinfo/) to find out if you're registered and if you're signed up to receive an absentee ballot. If you don’t like the Internet, just call or visit your county Elections Office. In Missoula County, the phone number is 406-258-4751.

2. Find out what districts and precincts you’re in and where to vote. The Missoula County Elections Office provides a brilliant set of maps to help with this: gis.missoulacounty.us/elections/voter/.

3. Begin your research: Find out who’s running in your precinct and district. Learn what each candidate stands for. Examine his or her history in public service. Pay more attention to what the candidates do than to what they say — or what others say about them.

4. This fall, after ballots for the November election have been finalized, use the “My Voter” page to see your ballot. If the ballot will contain initiatives or referenda, you can learn about them from the voter information pamphlet that will be mailed out from the Secretary of State.

5. Consider helping with the elections! This is a great opportunity, especially if you feel you don’t understand or don’t trust the process. Missoula County needs nearly 800 people to run an election. You can sign up at MissoulaElectionJudge.com. I just did. Will you join me? That would be the perfect way to honor the 15th Amendment and all legislation that protects our right to vote.

Jane Kapler Smith is a retired fire ecologist and a Missoula voter.

