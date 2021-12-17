Opinion: Hoping Hauck did not read letter before signing

It is hard to know where to start. Everyone has the right to sign any letter they want; even University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck. But after reading the letter that Mr. Hauck signed supporting the superintendent of public education, I can only hope that he did not read the letter before adding his signature.

The public has the right to expect a high-profile, high-salary employee of the university to foster the public good. While Mr. Hauck has the right to his personal beliefs, he also has the responsibility to place the public good in the forefront too.

The letter Mr. Hauck signed thanks the current superintendent of public education for “resisting … agendas of forced masking and Equity Agendas.” By signing the letter it appears that Mr. Hauck does not think keeping students safe is a priority.

The letter Mr. Hauck signed does not explain what equity agendas are, but as an employee of the university and a person who recruits college athletes, he may want to find out and then ask himself why he signed it.

The letter Mr. Hauck signed supports banning books from public venues, not exactly a position a university educator should be endorsing. There are not many movements that end well if they start with book burning. A question to ask Mr. Hauck is what books he would recommend be removed from the university libraries in Montana?

The letter Mr. Hauck signed thanks the superintendent of public education for bringing up the non-issue of Critical Race Theory curricula to the attention of Montana’s attorney general. Why is Mr. Hauck shadow-boxing with something that does not exist in Montana’s public schools?

The letter Mr. Hauck signed is full of hyperbole and falsehoods. The current superintendent of public education has not shown competency at any level of her public service; once again, I hope that Mr. Hauck did not know any of this before he signed the letter.

Recently the superintendent of public education has been touting a policy she thinks is a good one. Her policy for Montana public schools basically says, if a parent doesn’t like a policy or rule passed by their school board, their children do not have to follow that disagreeable policy or rule. I would imagine that if a parent or player on Mr. Hauck’s team told Mr. Hauck they were not going to follow a rule, Mr. Hauck would tell the player and parent to go pound sand. But in Mr. Hauck’s defense, he probably did not know of this potential new policy.

Again, everyone has the right to sign any letter they wish. And as much as I would like to think that people don’t sign papers without first reading them, in this case I am just hoping that Mr. Hauck did not read the letter before he added his signature. That omission is the only defense that Mr. Hauck has for his action.

Tom Facey is a former UM football player, 1972-75. He served in the state House of Representatives from 1999 to 2006 and in the state Senate from 2011 to 2018.

