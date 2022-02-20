Opinion: Horses, mules and bicycles on Mount Jumbo

I am Smoke Elser and I have lived with my family in the Rattlesnake since 1966. For about 20 years, I pastured 70 head of horses and mules on a large part of the open space I leased on Mount Jumbo where the public trails are today. I rebuilt many miles of old fence, dug out several of the springs with my backhoe and maintained the sparse road system. I even rented a helicopter to spray the knapweed on Jumbo saddle. Many of the trails that are used today were created by my stock.

Mt. Jumbo had been used by horsemen for many hundreds of years before we built our trails. Native Americans passed through the saddle instead of going through Hellgate Canyon, where the Blackfeet tribe would ambush them. They left many signs. When the city reconstructed a major water line, two skeletons were found on the trail to the saddle. On the western side of Mount Jumbo is an old ponderosa tree stump used by Native Americans as a medicine tree, like the ones in the Bitterroot and the upper Clark Fork.

The first settlers of the Rattlesnake remembered how town residents followed the route with their carriages, taking a break on Jumbo saddle to water the horses at the springs before continuing east. During my time working the land, I found several mining tailings on Mount Jumbo. The old coal mine was filled by the city so kids wouldn’t get hurt playing in it in the mid-1960s. I often rode by the woodcutters cabin on the north end when it was still standing. A long time go on Saturday afternoons, Missoula residents would take their team of horses up Mount Jumbo to cut firewood close to town. Some of the old trails they used to skid the wood to their homes in the Rattlesnake are still visible today.

My wife, Thelma, and I started to host dinner rides on Mount Jumbo in the mid-1970s. We started at our old stone barn in the Rattlesnake to the saddle, and rode up to the top of the mountain. Along the way we would point out the history and stop to look at the many Bitterroots that grew on the saddle and the prickly pear cactus. After Mount Jumbo became public, we continued to show our guests the land in our backyard, just as we did with many thousands of people in our 60 years outfitting in the Bob Marshall.

Today, many more people use Mount Jumbo and it is time to establish a good user plan so bicycles, hikers and horsemen can safely experience this significant place. Such a plan should continue to allow hikers and horses to use the same system of trails, separate from bicycles.

Horses cannot see well what is behind them. They are used to humans and travel the same speed. When a bicycle comes from behind at a high speed, it is going to alarm the horse and could cause a serious accident.

Horses have been part of the historical use of Mount Jumbo for centuries and they should continue to share their trails with hikers.

Smoke Elser is an outfitter, conservationist and inductee of the Montana Cowboy and Outdoor Hall of Fame. Eva-Maria Maggi is a writer and teaches political science at the University of Montana. Both are board members of the Missoula Backcountry Horsemen. For more information visit bchmt.org/wp/missoula/

