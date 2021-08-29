Opinion: Housing a necessary priority this election cycle

Missoula’s housing market has a vacancy rate of less than 1 percent. We see the impact of this on low-income renters everyday. Just the other day one of our clients told us about yet another failed attempt to find housing. A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that up to 31,000 individuals are at risk of eviction in Montana right now, making more people susceptible to unsheltered living.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Pov staff and partners have shifted gears in programming and service delivery to best provide our guests resources. We adjusted to implement greater social distancing, strengthened our cleaning and sanitation efforts in the shelter, and increased our homeless outreach team to work with the growing number of people living unsheltered. This expanded team has accomplished so much, and have proved once again that given the right level of resources we can make a real impact in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors.

Last year, the emergency winter shelter was able to connect more people to services than ever before. In order to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, we continue to have limited capacity at the West Broadway shelter. Because of this, something similar to last winter is necessary to keep folks safe during the upcoming cold months.