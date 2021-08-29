Opinion: Housing a necessary priority this election cycle

We’re in it for the long haul, and we’re in it together.
Over the past year and a half the Poverello Center has seen dramatic increases in the number of people experiencing homelessness. Economic consequences of COVID continue to disproportionately affect people of color and people living in poverty.
Impending widespread evictions, COVID transmission, and the lack of available and affordable rental housing in Missoula are major contributors to homelessness in our community. It is essential that we address these issues with our most vulnerable neighbors in mind to effectively move forward.
I’m the new executive director of the Poverello Center. As I begin leading the Pov during this tumultuous time, my immediate priority is to ensure access to essential services such as food and shelter to as many of our neighbors as possible, as safely as possible.
It saddens me that the Poverello Center is seeing an increase in the number of people who are brand-new to experiencing homelessness. Research shows that once a person becomes homeless, even if it’s temporary, finding their way out of homelessness is extremely difficult. The lift of the eviction moratorium and the community spread of the Delta variant will only intensify the situation. Missoula is already seeing a significant increase in the number of people living in encampments, out of their cars and in other spaces that are not meant for habitation, and this will only grow in the coming months.
Missoula’s housing market has a vacancy rate of less than 1 percent. We see the impact of this on low-income renters everyday. Just the other day one of our clients told us about yet another failed attempt to find housing. A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that up to 31,000 individuals are at risk of eviction in Montana right now, making more people susceptible to unsheltered living.
Since the onset of COVID-19, Pov staff and partners have shifted gears in programming and service delivery to best provide our guests resources. We adjusted to implement greater social distancing, strengthened our cleaning and sanitation efforts in the shelter, and increased our homeless outreach team to work with the growing number of people living unsheltered. This expanded team has accomplished so much, and have proved once again that given the right level of resources we can make a real impact in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors.
Last year, the emergency winter shelter was able to connect more people to services than ever before. In order to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, we continue to have limited capacity at the West Broadway shelter. Because of this, something similar to last winter is necessary to keep folks safe during the upcoming cold months.
This work is made possible through community support. Housing in Missoula is an issue that concerns all of us. We must address this challenge from a policy perspective if we want to equitably address this community-wide crisis.
Moving into this election season, we must focus our attention on affordable housing and housing Missoulians without homes.
Our neighbors are struggling and need our help. We must be able to talk about homelessness without stigmatizing the individuals experiencing it. We must overcome partisan divides and look at all possible solutions.
We need your help, Missoula, now more than ever. These individuals are in crisis. The pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon and cold Montana weather is right around the corner.
As always, thank you for your support, Missoula. You make this work possible.
Jill Bonny is executive director of the Poverello Center.