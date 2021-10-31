Opinion: How TIF financing works

Even in Missoula, a community that in general has a well-educated and reasonably informed group of voters, I am amazed to see the misinformation that surrounds the TIF financing debate. Especially as we go through another local election cycle, misinformation seems to be the order of the day.

As owner of two buildings in Missoula, both of which had the support of TIF financing, I thought I would take a moment and try to explain how it works from the perspective of a property owner.

In 2002 I bought the former Missoula children’s theater, and Missoula Mercantile warehouse building on the 200 block of Front Street. It had been empty for seven years and required massive upgrades to fire safety and general code compliance issues. We moved into the building in August of 2004 and were the only business east of Higgins and Front. We applied for and received TIF financing help, the building was saved, and we were able to afford to make it happen due to the TIF support. Since 2004 the development around us has accelerated and now we have a robust neighborhood.

In 2019 I did a project to rehab the former Sears warehouse on Garfield in Midtown Missoula, getting TIF support to remove four large concrete walls and replace with floor-to-ceiling windows, completely changing the character of a dark warehouse into a cool funky boat shop. Neither building would have been renovated to the standard I did, without the help of TIF financing.

So how does it work? A TIF (tax increment financing) district is formed by a vote of elected officials. When a project is presented and approved, after project completion, the money is paid to the property owner for only work that was pre-approved and is generally used to pay down debt. The building is now worth more than it was prior to the project, and as a result the property tax assessment increases.

That increment (the added tax collected due to increased value) is the only money that goes into the TIF funding to support the next project. When the district ends, by statute all the tax money goes to the general fund for the balance of the life of the building. In my case the building value increased substantially and within two years the district I was part of ended. Another district was formed but the value add of my building has been going to general fund tax rolls over 15 years, a number that is a magnitude larger than the money I received to do the project.

The program works and the vast majority of projects approved are, like mine, small but significant to the property owner. In many cases the TIF financing was the key component in getting the project done.

The program has rules — if you follow the rules and the project meets them you get funding. Rules are not different if you are Starbucks, or a hotel developer, or a locally owned business like mine.

Everyone follows the same rules and to say they (the big nationals) would have built the project anyway is irrelevant. TIF financing is a tool to drive development in an area of the community that has need and opportunity. Reserve Street is the alternative development that you get without TIF funding.

It is one of the most powerful tools a community can use to create a community worth living in.

Todd Frank is owner of The Trail Head and Trail Head River Sports.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2