Opinion: How we can end homelessness in Missoula now

Missoula’s “10-year Plan to End Homelessness” aims to have net-zero Missoulians becoming homeless; in other words, as many people entering into homelessness as people leaving homelessness by the end of the city’s plan. Yet the median income for Missoulian workers is less than $25,000/year, while barriers to finding affordable housing and meeting basic needs grow larger and larger.

Most Missoulians are just a few steps away from losing secure housing already, and the more than 300 children, veterans, women and other people in our community who face homelessness each night deserve better than an eventual “net-zero.” Our City Council must combat homelessness in our community with a far greater sense of empathy and urgency.