Opinion: Hunting bills favored the wealthy

I am an avid outdoorswoman and hunter who is proud of Montana’s legacy of wildlife conservation and fair chase practices. Montana hunters deserved better leadership than they received by the GOP majority in the 2021 Legislature. Republican lawmakers passed bills along party lines that will make it easier for wealthy landowners to restrict access to wildlife and harder for working class Montanans to hunt.

Montana is the envy of all other states for our abundant wildlife and access to hunting opportunities. We rely on the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, designating wildlife as a public resource and using hunters in partnership with biologists to manage populations for future generations. Participation in Montana's hunting culture is famously independent of one's land ownership status or personal wealth.

Unfortunately Republicans of the 2021 Legislature introduced bill after bill designed to take resident Montana hunters out of the equation and shift management preferences towards outfitted hunts and increased control by wealthy, large landowners.