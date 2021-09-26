Opinion: I’m a doctor; here’s why I trust our public health officials

I serve as chief medical officer of Partnership Health Center (PHC), a nonprofit, Community Health Center and division of Missoula County. In my 20-plus years as a family medicine physician, many patients and friends have asked me how I arrive at specific health recommendations for patients. This is a perfectly reasonable question, and it is critical for the public to understand this process as we work to end the pandemic as quickly as possible.
Physicians complete rigorous training which provides an enormous body of knowledge. Yet, the field of medical science is constantly growing and changing as new research emerges. So how do medical providers like me keep up?
The answer is simple. We work as a team.
We necessarily rely on key teammates like the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These organizations exist, in part, to help medical providers analyze enormous amounts of data and research, and therefore make health recommendations that reflect the ongoing evolution of medical science.
However, medical providers don’t trust these organizations’ recommendations blindly. Rather, we trust in the formula that has propelled medicine to countless advancements: rigorous scientific evaluation.
Recommendations from these organizations are always based on peer-reviewed scientific evaluation and are subject to the scrutiny of doctors taking the advice. If they waver from the formula of rigorous scientific evaluation, they are called out by their audience (practicing physicians) and asked to go back to the drawing board.
If your loved one is rushed to the emergency room, the treatments provided will be the end product of rigorous scientific evaluation. That’s how medical providers know the treatment is effective and ethical — not because a single person said it works, but rather because it cleared the extremely high bar of scientific evaluation by thousands of highly trained physicians and medical researchers.
In a public health crisis like this pandemic, we often refer to the community as “the patient.” Accordingly, we must, as a community, act together to beat back the virus that has taken over 660,000 American lives.
Fortunately for all of us, the process that medical providers use to provide good advice to individual patients scales up perfectly to the community (public health) level. The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) can be thought of as our community’s medical provider in the battle against COVID-19, and all of their public health recommendations have been based on the trustworthy, objective formula of rigorous scientific evaluation.
Whether generating guidance for a nation to battle a pandemic or for an individual to battle a disease, the CDC generates recommendations — which the MCCHD follows closely — by relying on that same, trustworthy formula.
We are constantly learning about COVID-19. Recommendations about how to deal with this virus may change as new data becomes available. Changing recommendations, however, do not mean that the MCCHD or the CDC “got it wrong.” They are simply learning more and sticking to a science-based process, which confirms their sincere pursuit of the best outcomes for our community.
This pandemic has caused countless, devastating challenges. But let’s be clear: those challenges — whether economic, educational, medical, or otherwise — all fundamentally stem from the presence of a rapidly spreading, deadly virus in our communities. Reliance on robust scientific evaluation has allowed us to defeat threats to public and individual health for decades. COVID-19 can be defeated as well, but only if we act together, following the science.
Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, socially distance and keep each other safe.
Dr. James Quirk, MD is chief medical officer of Partnership Health Center (PHC), a nonprofit, Community Health Center and division of Missoula County.