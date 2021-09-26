Opinion: I’m a doctor; here’s why I trust our public health officials

Recommendations from these organizations are always based on peer-reviewed scientific evaluation and are subject to the scrutiny of doctors taking the advice. If they waver from the formula of rigorous scientific evaluation, they are called out by their audience (practicing physicians) and asked to go back to the drawing board.

If your loved one is rushed to the emergency room, the treatments provided will be the end product of rigorous scientific evaluation. That’s how medical providers know the treatment is effective and ethical — not because a single person said it works, but rather because it cleared the extremely high bar of scientific evaluation by thousands of highly trained physicians and medical researchers.

In a public health crisis like this pandemic, we often refer to the community as “the patient.” Accordingly, we must, as a community, act together to beat back the virus that has taken over 660,000 American lives.