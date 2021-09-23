Opinion: I never have - and never will - sell your public lands

Those policies were combined and became the backbone of the Great American Outdoors Act, which created the greatest investment in our parks and public lands in a century. The bill invests revenues generated from federal energy revenues back into public lands. It was truly an honor to stand with the President of the United States as he signed the historic bill into law.

We know that public access and traditional mixed-use of these lands makes our state great. But radical activists infiltrating D.C. policy positions would rather restrict the public’s use of our lands and resources, benefitting their narrow ideological goals but not we, the people. We must reject these ideas and focus on the important balance that has been working in Montana for decades.

Access to public lands is important for our souls and our economy. It's our birthright as Americans and heritage as Montanans. Whomever you choose to represent Montana in Congress must understand that. You can trust that I will NEVER sell or transfer your public lands. Never have, never will. Learn more about my record at ryanzinke.com/issues.

Ryan Zinke is the former Montana Congressman (2015-2017) and U.S. Secretary of the Interior (2017-2019) who is running for Montana’s new U.S. House seat.

