Opinion: If not now, then when?

As our economy has changed, so too have our water needs. When there is not enough water to go around, today’s junior water users suffer. Anglers lose opportunities, river-recreation businesses falter and fish and wildlife suffer.

So what do we do about it? Well, first and foremost, we should recognize the disparity in our system and start talking real solutions.

On July 1, Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a state of emergency and asked for maximum federal disaster relief for agricultural losses, but did not request a single dollar for our rivers. Even worse, he refused to call on the state’s in-stream flow water rights.

In the past 20 years Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has enacted its water rights 11 times on the Smith River and six times on the Shields River. Yet this year, when both rivers experienced historic low flows and FWP enacted floating and fishing closures, Gianforte and FWP declined to request its in-stream flow rights, noting that a process was not in place for him to make an informed decision on the issue.