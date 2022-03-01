Opinion: 'ImagineIF' we were united

You and I are working-class people: we must sell our labor for a wage. Without a sense of unity and support between us, partisan politics is used to divide us. In the midst of this division, we stand to lose valuable public resources that benefit all of us and are necessary for a healthy community and democracy.

Unfortunately, this process of public resource degradation is underway in Flathead County, where a handful of officials are attacking the county library system, called ImagineIF. Fortunately, the community is fighting back.

Public libraries provide access to information and knowledge, which is essential to a democratic society. The award-winning ImagineIF libraries go above and beyond by offering community services and resources, like early childhood literacy programs and summer programs that help students achieve in school. ImagineIF is a backbone of the community.

Unfortunately, three of the current library trustees — Heidi Roedel, David Ingram, and Doug Adams — are working to destabilize the library.

These trustees refuse to advocate for an increase in the library’s budget, despite increasing county population and demand on library services. During their tenure, two library directors resigned. The trustees hired a new, unqualified director. This hire costs local taxpayers $35,000 in state funding.

These three trustees welcomed public complaint against the library books “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy,” targets of book-banning debates nationwide. They indicated that they would like to rewrite library policies to exclude books like the above. These actions are a clear attack on LGBTQ2S+ people, as well as an infringement of First Amendment rights.

These days, workers like us often do not recognize how much we have in common and how we can support each other. We are all under painful economic pressure. We are disconnected and isolated from each other.

This makes us vulnerable to the flames of partisan politics. In these flames, we forget our shared interests and needs.

The library trustees — and the county commissioners who appointed them —are smart manipulators of these hot-button issues. As evidence, a quote from Adams himself: “I think we need to get rid of those two books. It’ll stoke the … fire.”

Political issues like this, often focused on traditional gender roles, pit family members, friends, and neighbors against each other. Probably, you know this just as personally as I do.

The goal of this tactic is to weaken us as a working class. When we are divided amongst ourselves, we have less power. When we have less power, we cannot demand the resources we deserve.

Once in power, division-mongers use under-funding, mismanagement, and poor policy to reduce a public resource, like ImagineIF, to a poorly functioning service. They do it on purpose. When all we have left is a dysfunctional shadow of the resource we need, we can be convinced that we never needed it to begin with.

Their tactic is based on illusion. We are not so divided as we are led to believe. As a working class, we have more that unites us than divides us. We all need a home, food, clean water, meaning, love, comfort, and connection. We all need to be treated as humans and equals while on the job, or living our lives in our town.

The recently formed Flathead County Library Alliance is a prime example of the community organizing that is needed to bring people together in support of public resources that benefit everyone and strengthen our democracy. The FCLA is a grassroots, nonpartisan, volunteer organization. Their mission is to hold trustees and county commissioners accountable for the future of ImagineIF. We are lucky to call them our neighbors.

Sandra Burch is an organizer for the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

