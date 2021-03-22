Opinion: In defense of women and girls in Montana's 2021 legislative session

At this time of the 2021 legislative session’s transmittal of bills in the Montana House and Senate, it is fair to claim — and Montana NOW does — that to “protect” and “defend” Montana women and girls is the most prominent of the many dangerous, disastrous and disingenuous themes in any legislative session that we can remember. Under this banner, many bills promote an anti-woman, anti-human rights and punitive agenda which does more harm than good for women, families and those most marginalized in Montana.

Montana National Organization for Women (NOW) is a non-profit, non-partisan women’s human rights organization comprised of diverse statewide members whose purpose is to take action through intersectional grassroots activism to promote feminist ideals, lead societal change, eliminate discrimination and violence to achieve and protect the equal rights of all women and girls in every aspect of social, economic and political life.