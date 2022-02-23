Opinion: Individual rights are paramount

This years school board elections in Missoula County are a pivotal year for positive change. I was unanimously appointed to the board for Missoula County Public Schools last year. I’ve served in law enforcement from a Montana Highway Patrolman to a detective for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Individual rights are paramount to me. Your rights as a parent or a student shouldn’t end just because you walk through the front doors of a public education institution.

I currently work as a private consultant to the trucking industry, helping folks make their workplaces safer and assisting with federal and state oversite. My wife and I withdrew our two boys from public school as we became awakened by the school's lack or want of our opinions in our children’s education. And yes, masking for my wife and I was the final straw. How have we as a country allowed other people to make decisions for us and our children without our input? I believe in the rights of all Missoula’s children and I would like to get the school back to a place where I can have my kids attend again.

Currently, MCPS meets virtually. This is nothing more than another move to silence your voice as a citizen and a parent. By controlling the input, you control the narrative. The outpouring of support I have received from the community for taking a stance against tyrannical unjust rules has been overwhelming. My heartfelt thanks to those folks that have reached out to me individually. I have, and always will be a voice for you.

There is nothing more important right now in our community than your voice at the table where decisions are made. These decisions will have long-lasting effects to the development and health of every child in our public schools. New leadership is necessary at MCPS. We cannot continue in the direction we are heading. There are more than sufficient studies available to show that these draconian restrictions that have been placed on the most innocent (and least susceptible) of our community, will have everlasting detrimental effects. We as a board never discussed the emotional well-being of the students. What about affects such as an increase in mental health disorders, suicide ideation, but most importantly learning deficits. We are in a situation where the mitigation strategy is worse than the disease.

It's time to value the input of the teacher at the local level, provide the tools to educate, not indoctrinate. We need to build collaboration between educators and parents. We need more emphasis on the trades. Not every child is destined for college. Great careers, with great wages and benefits can be had in the professional trades, right here in Montana.

Michael Gehl is running for MCPS School board, Hellgate District C.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0