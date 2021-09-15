Opinion: Infrastructure investment will make life better for Montanans

For decades, infrastructure in Montana has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Montana a C grade on its infrastructure report card. The need for action in Montana is clear.
The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework passed by the Senate and recently endorsed by President Biden will make life better for Montana residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs, support economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century.
This Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will drastically improve the living and working conditions of Montanans through investments in roads and bridges, public transportation, preparing us for extreme weather events, upgrades to our power grid, clean drinking water and expanded access to high-speed internet.
All of these investments will also create the economic infrastructure that is ready to face the challenges of a transitioning economy long into the future. It’s important for all Montanans to understand the scope and importance of this historic legislation. By investing now, our communities will save billions in future costs.
In Montana there are 377 bridges and over 1,485 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 3.9% in Montana and on average, each driver pays $472 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will devote more than $312 billion to transform our nation’s transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.
From 2010 to 2020, Montana has experienced 12 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $5 billion in damages. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework includes $47 billion to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and support communities’ recovery from disaster. The framework is the largest investment in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history and will provide Montana with good paying union jobs. Over the next 20 years, Montana’s drinking water infrastructure will require $1.2 billion in additional funding. The framework would completely eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes and represents the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history.
The framework will also upgrade our power infrastructure in order to make home energy costs cheaper. In Montana, an average low-income family spends 6-8% of their income on home energy costs forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other essentials. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will represent the single largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history, building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy, including through a new Grid Authority.
Just as the federal government made a historic effort to provide electricity to every American nearly one hundred years ago, the framework will invest $65 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed and affordable coverage to every family in America. Rural communities in desperate need of reliable internet services will see a substantial investment. 28% of Montanans live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds and for many broadband is just too expensive to be within reach.