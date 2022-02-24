Opinion: Interior Secretary misleads public on success of gray wolf recovery

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s Feb. 7 oped in USA Today touts gray wolf recovery as a “conservation success story,” but implicitly speaks volumes as to why decades of gray wolf recovery actions have been a dismal failure.

She embraces wolves’ important role in maintaining healthy biodiverse ecosystems, the use of “best available science,” her deep respect for the existence and spiritual values of wolves, and her commitment to “ensuring that wolves have the conservation they need to survive and thrive in the wild based on science and law.” Yet Secretary Haaland’s proclamation that gray wolves have been successfully recovered is unsupported by facts on the ground, where wolf recovery efforts, overall, have been substantially insufficient.

On Feb. 10, a federal court agreed with our view and ordered that gray wolves be returned to the list of threatened and endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This is good news for wolves everywhere except the Northern Rocky Mountain (NRM) region, which includes all of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, eastern portions of Washington and Oregon, and northern Utah. This is where the most heinous wolf slaughtering, including the killing of 23 wolves from Yellowstone National Park, has been occurring. The brutal killing of wolves in the NRM region is exempt from this court ruling because those wolves were delisted by congressional legislation in 2011.

A letter from Congressmen DeFazio, Grijalva, and Beyer sent to Secretary Haaland on Valentine’s Day also shares our view. The letter expresses grave concern for the wolves in the NRM and repeats a prior request that the secretary issue an emergency relisting of NRM wolves.

To understand how we got in this mess, it helps to understand how efforts to recover gray wolves have been flawed from the day they were placed on the endangered species list in 1974.

The first major flaw is the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) failure to develop a range-wide recovery plan as required under Section 4 of the ESA. Rather, recovery plans were developed for only two gray wolf subspecies — the Eastern Timber Wolf in the western Great Lakes region, and NRM wolves. Recovery plans for these two regions were approved over three decades ago and have not been updated in the past 30 years — wolf science has proliferated in that time.

A second major flaw in gray wolf recovery planning was to establish extremely low bars for meeting delisting criteria. The FWS typically bases recovery criteria on “minimum viable populations” for preventing extinction. For example, the NRM recovery plan delisting criteria called for just 30 breeding pairs and at least 300 wolves for the entire NRM region. These criteria are insufficient for long-term recovery and persistence of gray wolves in the 6-state region. When the Trump administration delisted gray wolves in January 2021, less than 1% of the historical population had been restored across less than 15% percent of historic range.

A third major flaw is the FWS’s failure to recover gray wolves at ecologically effective population levels and distributions throughout significant portions of their historic range as required by the ESA. The ESA establishes two primary purposes: The first is “to provide a means whereby the ecosystems upon which endangered species and threatened species depend may be conserved”; and the second is to “provide a program for the conservation of such endangered species and threatened species …” Contrary to the secretary’s acknowledgement of the importance of intact ecosystems, the FWS has never embraced the “ecosystem conservation” objective of the ESA.

Wolves are apex or keystone species in their ecosystems. They exert “top down” effects that enhance biological diversity and general ecological health and stability. Minimally viable populations for ensuring only survival and demographic persistence are insufficient for restoring the ecological roles of keystone species and vital evolutionary processes.

What’s the point of recovery, if it falls short of restoring the ecological function and evolutionary potential of the species? It seems equivalent to establishing a wild zoo or safari park. It appears that Secretary Haaland’s science advisors are not up to speed on the best available science or the requirements of the ESA — or are politically biased. Case in point: President Biden’s recently confirmed choice for director of the FWS is a non-scientist, a violation of federal law requiring relevant “scientific credentials” for the position.

Secretary Haaland must muster the courage to issue an emergency 240-day relisting of NRM gray wolves followed by an expedited range-wide recovery plan developed by independent scientists. False claims of recovery success are not preventing the heinous slaughter of wolves by the states.

David Parsons is a retired wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where he served as the Mexican gray wolf recovery coordinator. He is currently the carnivore conservation biologist for the nonprofit organization, The Rewilding Institute. Michelle Lute is the national carnivore conservation manager for the national nonprofit organization, Project Coyote, whose mission is to promote compassionate coexistence between humans and wildlife. She is a scientist and advocate with over 15 years of advancing wildlife conservation across four continents.

