Opinion: Investing in public safety

As city councilor for Ward 5, I have had the pleasure of serving as the chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee for the last two years. I see firsthand that our city’s fire and police departments are staffed by quality people who care greatly about our community. I also see firsthand how council has intentionally invested in these programs while responsibly using our tax dollars to create impactful, positive change.

Police and fire comprise 46% of the city’s budget; public safety is one of the most important services that municipal government provides. For Missoula’s public safety programs, we have made thoughtful, strategic investments to create a safer, more compassionate community. Our investments in innovative programs continue to improve how we serve Missoulians. Additionally, to keep pace with Missoula’s growth, we strive to maintain service levels by adding additional staff and equipment.

I would like to share a few examples of our recent investments in public safety. We added six additional officer positions and two new community specialists to the police department. Council funded a staffing study which took a critical look at how to best schedule officers — which has led to greater opportunities for community engagement from our officers and increased job satisfaction and efficiency. I was part of the team that selected Jaeson White, our new police chief. Chief White’s emphasis on more robust officer training in crucial areas such as critical incident training, anti-bias training and non-lethal force training was a key component in hiring him. We increased the police training budget during the 2021 budget to give Chief White the resources he needed to implement these training programs.

One of the most impactful programs we have created is the Mobile Support Team, first funded in 2021 as part of a pilot program — and the first such program in Montana. The Mobile Support Team is an innovative partnership between the fire department and Partnership Health Center to respond to 911 calls when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. Missoula has experienced a steady increase in mental health calls since the Montana State Legislature cut mental health caseworkers in the 2017 legislative budget. During the first seven months in existence, the Mobile Support Team responded to 537 calls. Having mental health experts respond resulted in significantly less hospital emergency room visits, more jail diversion, and cost savings to the taxpayers — as well as better responses to the people in crisis. Accordingly, for this next year we increased our investment to over $1 million, which allows the MST to expand services.

We funded innovative programs such as the fire department's Alternative Response Unit, which provides additional capacity during peak call times. We continue to create plans for an additional fire station which will be necessary in the coming years as Missoula continues to grow. Additionally, our fire department provides ambulance services when there is excess demand; this was made possible by purchasing two ambulances in the 2018 and 2021 budgets. To provide more lifesaving services, we increased paramedic staffing through the paramedic certification program, created in 2020.

These are just some of the investments in our public safety we have made during my time on council. As a city councilor, I strive to support these departments to continue to improve and adapt to our complex world. I am also mindful of the limited resources we have and the important functions all departments play in serving Missoulians.

Missoula is a wonderful place. Let's continue to work to make it better for all who reside here!

Stacie M. Anderson is running for re-election to the Missoula City Council.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1