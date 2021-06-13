Opinion: Investments in community-led organizations

I applaud the Biden administration’s commitment to bolster the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to address the root causes that have forced their citizens to flee to the United States. This week Vice President Kamala Harris completed her visit to the region with some agreements with the presidents of Guatemala and Mexico designed to address poverty, persecution, corruption and security concerns. With pledges of U.S. aid, Vice President Harris voiced support and words of hope for the people of the region, including non-governmental organizations.
The difficulty of the strategy cannot be understated. A recent June 6 article in the New York Times recounted that despite the billions of dollars of U.S. aid, conditions in the region have not improved. One major issue has been the recipients of US.. funds: “From 2016 to 2020, 80% of the American-financed development projects in Central America has been entrusted to American contractors, according to data provided by U.S.A.I.D.” While large for-profit contractors have the capacity to manage huge contracts, development experts have stated that 50% of the contracts could be directed to salaries and overhead in the U.S. All too often the projects are ineffective and not what communities on the ground need.
The political arena in these countries is complex, making the prospect of investment risky. The president of Honduras has been linked to drug traffickers and accused of embezzling American aid funds. El Salvador’s president has been denounced for trampling democratic norms, attacking the media and ordering his military to arrest Salvadorans accused of violating quarantine measures. The government of Guatemala has been criticized for persecuting officials for fighting corruption.
The U.S. has contributed to the problems of these countries through its direct role in the region’s civil wars during the 1980s and the deportation of street gang members in the 1990s which accelerated violence, instability and ultimately, migration. But with its renewed commitment, the United States can support long-term, positive change by promoting democracy and tackling the root causes of migration through sustained investments in community-based organizations.
I serve on the board of EcoViva, which for the past 25 years has supported community-led social justice movements in Central America implementing innovative solutions to poverty, environmental degradation and climate change. Our partner in El Salvador, the Mangrove Association, works with 35,000 people in 100 villages building a green rural economy, addressing the effects of climate change, providing jobs and empowering young people while protecting and restoring the environment. Another Salvadoran partner, the Women’s Association of Barra de Santiago, works on conservation and women’s empowerment. As the only women-led sea turtle conservation program in the region, it also manages mangrove restoration, conducts livelihood training for low-income women, and engages in a variety of community conservation initiatives. Our primary partner in Honduras is Red Comal, a network of small farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperatives and community micro-finance associations. Red Comal provides training programs that facilitate access to credit and markets and helps thousands of Hondurans build a vibrant and equitable economy.
I have visited and seen how these initiatives address the root causes of forced migration, including poverty, food insecurity, environmental degradation and lack of economic opportunities. Please support distribution of aid directly to grassroots initiatives like these that promote democracy and respect human rights.
Mary LaPorte has served on the board of EcoViva for 12 years. She writes from Missoula.