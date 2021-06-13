Opinion: Investments in community-led organizations

I applaud the Biden administration’s commitment to bolster the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to address the root causes that have forced their citizens to flee to the United States. This week Vice President Kamala Harris completed her visit to the region with some agreements with the presidents of Guatemala and Mexico designed to address poverty, persecution, corruption and security concerns. With pledges of U.S. aid, Vice President Harris voiced support and words of hope for the people of the region, including non-governmental organizations.

The difficulty of the strategy cannot be understated. A recent June 6 article in the New York Times recounted that despite the billions of dollars of U.S. aid, conditions in the region have not improved. One major issue has been the recipients of US.. funds: “From 2016 to 2020, 80% of the American-financed development projects in Central America has been entrusted to American contractors, according to data provided by U.S.A.I.D.” While large for-profit contractors have the capacity to manage huge contracts, development experts have stated that 50% of the contracts could be directed to salaries and overhead in the U.S. All too often the projects are ineffective and not what communities on the ground need.