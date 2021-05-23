Opinion: Is green energy really green?

The stability of the biosphere has been in decline for centuries (thanks to technology and the market) and in unstoppable, out of control mode for decades. This “Great Acceleration” of biospheric collapse is an easily verifiable fact. The scientific evidence is overwhelming.

Evidence is also compelling that the vast majority of people will deny this, especially those still benefiting from the existing order and those who equate “accepting reality” with “giving up.”

The history of scores of previous boom and bust (progress/regress) societies clearly reveals how and why industrial civilization is dying. Accepting that industrial homo colossus' condition is terminal may be a key to not making a bad situation catastrophically worse.

All our attempts to reverse this using technologies that perpetuate the cycle of extraction and consumption are doomed to failure. There will be no engineering or developing our way out of this. It's high time to collectively face and accept that all the myriad interwoven systems regulating Earth’s climate are now locked into a self-perpetuating cycle rapidly rendering our planet largely uninhabitable, and that all our efforts to change this are far too little and too late. We may, however, still be able to avoid becoming evil on a geological timescale. This is, and must be, our holy work.