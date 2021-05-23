Opinion: Is green energy really green?

As awareness of climate collapse and its imminent consequences grows, many are championing so-called "green energy" as a solution. But is it? Can we design our way around forest-devouring wildfires, floods and droughts of biblical proportions, crop-withering heat, and all the other catastrophes looming — or is green energy a myth?
It’s crazy to think we can save the Earth by destroying it — yet that’s exactly what all so-called “green” technologies claim to do. The apparatus of these technologies — rooftop solar panels, giant photo-voltaic power stations, enormous wind generator farms, electric vehicles and the lithium, minerals and other metals needed to manufacture them — all require fossil-fuel intense mining and extraction processes to create them and fossil-fuel thirsty ways to transport them.
These are all ongoing mechanisms that must be cycled continuously to maintain this complex infrastructure throughout its lifetime — and all are inseparably linked to the continued consumption of fossil fuels. As unpalatable as it is to accept this, it’s futile to expect industrial civilization and global capitalism to run on renewable energy.
It’s time to come home to reality and rejigger our expectations. Technology and the market cannot spare us from the literal hell-on-earth they themselves create. Continuing to rely on them will only make our predicament worse.
The stability of the biosphere has been in decline for centuries (thanks to technology and the market) and in unstoppable, out of control mode for decades. This “Great Acceleration” of biospheric collapse is an easily verifiable fact. The scientific evidence is overwhelming.
Evidence is also compelling that the vast majority of people will deny this, especially those still benefiting from the existing order and those who equate “accepting reality” with “giving up.”
The history of scores of previous boom and bust (progress/regress) societies clearly reveals how and why industrial civilization is dying. Accepting that industrial homo colossus' condition is terminal may be a key to not making a bad situation catastrophically worse.
All our attempts to reverse this using technologies that perpetuate the cycle of extraction and consumption are doomed to failure. There will be no engineering or developing our way out of this. It's high time to collectively face and accept that all the myriad interwoven systems regulating Earth’s climate are now locked into a self-perpetuating cycle rapidly rendering our planet largely uninhabitable, and that all our efforts to change this are far too little and too late. We may, however, still be able to avoid becoming evil on a geological timescale. This is, and must be, our holy work.
If we turn our energies towards healing and preventing future harm, we will first and foremost do whatever we can to ensure as few nuclear meltdowns as possible. Nothing is more important! We can also help native tree species migrate pole-ward and invest in protecting the most vulnerable among us (humans and animals alike). These are spiritual obligations imposed by life itself.
“This is a dark time," eco-warrior Joanna Macy tells us, "filled with suffering and uncertainty. Like living cells in a larger body, it is natural that we feel the trauma of our world. So don’t be afraid of the anguish you feel, or the anger or fear, because these responses arise from the depths of your caring and the truth of your interconnectedness to all beings.”
This is not a time for despair, not a time for giving up. But it is time for all of us to accept that climate and biospheric collapse is unstoppable and give full attention to healing ourselves and all our relations, while we still have the chance.
The Rev. Michael Dowd is a bestselling eco-theologian, TEDx speaker and sustainability activist. Salim Matt Gras is a climate activist with a juris doctor degree in environmental law who works with Missoula-based Faith and Climate Action Montana.