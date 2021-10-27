Opinion: It is time for a change, Missoula

I last ran for Missoula City Council in 2019, and since then a lot has changed for Missoula taxpayers.

Our tax bills have increased, our homeless population has increased, the city’s purchase of properties (and taking them off the tax rolls) has increased, the city budget and spending has increased, crime has increased, the list goes on and on … while those in power continue to look for more revenue streams. I wonder how we taxpayers will fund things like Marshall Mountain, a new civic center, more homeless shelters, the list goes on and on.

As I see it, the taxpayers should be livid about the way their money is being spent. And they keep voting in the people who want to keep this trend going.

I won’t forget about the renters. Your rent going up? Can’t find a place after being evicted? Is your cost of living for food, gas, cloths going up? Restaurants and entertainment costs going up? All these are a direct result of the items I stated in my opening opinion.

Affordable housing. Who are we trying to help with the trust fund our taxes are paying into? What about the thousands of taxpayers trying to get by and keep their houses? The forgotten many. What are the targeted expected end results of the 'affordable housing' programs? And the list goes on and on.

So here I go again: It is time for a change, Missoula. It is time for the city to get out of the property management business and help builders and developers to be no longer hampered by rules and regulations and government bureaucracy. It is time the city recognizes the 10-year program to end homelessness is not working, and it is modeled after the Seattle, Portland and San Francisco failures. Time to look at success stories — check out what is being done in Rhode Island, and other places. It is time to sell off city properties and put them back on the tax rolls. It is time to end the TIF bandwagon and spending by people who do not answer to the taxpayers and put these funds back into the budget for schools, public safety and city maintenance. And the list goes on and on.

If elected, I realize I need the help of a majority of the eleven other city council members to make changes. Not an easy job, but one I am willing to try. After all, I don’t have enough room in this column to talk about how the city has totally forgot the people who are losing their homes or have to cut their budgets to continue to live here. What about transparency, fiscal audits, budget items, becoming small business-friendly and listening to the people? We the taxpayers have a lot of unanswered questions. The list goes on and on.

As I see it, it is time for a change.

Alan Ault is a candidate for City Council in Ward 4.

