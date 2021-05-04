Opinion: It’s time for Congress to pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

For over 15 years, we’ve shared this goal: Congress passing the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). Thanks to the continued support of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, we are back on track to reach this goal, with hopes that this is the year when all of our tireless work in Seeley Lake, Ovando and beyond puts us across the finish line.

Support from our entire delegation would make our goal easier to attain, and it’s our fervent hope that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale can join Senator Tester and work together to pass this legislation for the benefit of all Montanans.

Seventy-five percent of Montanans support the bill, according to the 2020 University of Montana Public Lands Survey.

That’s because the bill that was made by Montanans for Montanans. It was crafted around kitchen tables in Seeley Lake and Ovando, and around the conference room table at Pyramid Mountain Lumber with the intention of benefitting as many Montanans as possible while permanently protecting what makes us want to live here — our healthy fish and wildlife populations, clean water and breathtaking landscapes.