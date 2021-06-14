Opinion: It’s time for more human kindness in the rental market

As a candidate for Missoula City Council Ward 3, I began knocking doors in early May. It has been a joy and a privilege to speak with hundreds of neighbors and learn about their hopes and concerns for this community.
But it’s the stories I hear from renters, in particular, that give me pause. Many of these folks have recently received 30-day notices informing them about rent increases or the total loss of housing because the property will be listed for sale. And while the rent increases are not illegal—Montana has no rent control laws—and property owners have a right to sell, I believe it’s time for excess profit to take a back seat. At least for now.
The good news is I have also found hope in the stories of some local property owners and managers who are refusing to put more money in their pocket just because they can. These folks made a moral decision not to raise rent or accept offers for more money from those seeking to rent. Some have already paid off their mortgages or have structured lease agreements that generate sufficient revenue while simultaneously honoring and respecting the dignity of folks who have chosen to live under their roof. I hope they will read this letter and consider sharing their stories because we need to hear more of them.
A good many of the renters I have met on the doors, however, are not so lucky. They have been renting the same apartment for the last 10-15 years. They live and work here, pay their bills and have taken good care of their residence. Despite their longevity and reliability, they have now been put on notice via a letter in the mail—not a neighborly phone call or a conversation at the front door—that they must pay more or leave altogether. With vacancy rates fluctuating between 1-3%, and rent increases now totaling some 30-50% since 2019, they literally have nowhere to go. It’s demoralizing and lacks compassion.
The worst part is the rate increases we are seeing in the rental market are not commensurate with the increased cost of doing business. They are not limited to compensation for higher taxes (the city of Missoula did not raise taxes 2020) or other rudimentary costs associated with operating or improving rental units. Instead, the increases appear to take advantage of demand without any real consideration for those who can’t afford to compete. Owners and management companies are focused on maximizing profit and can neglect the needs of existing residents because dozens of prospective renters are waiting in the wings, frantically searching for housing in Missoula, sometimes going so far as to bribe their way in by offering to pay a year’s rent in advance or double the monthly rate.
As a candidate for Missoula City Council Ward 3 and a fellow citizen, I encourage property owners and managers to have a dialogue about the situation we find ourselves in as a community and do better. I know they can. In these complicated and rather uncertain times, our priorities have to be bigger than the singular goal of making more money. Besides, we all know in our hearts the rewards of being kinder, more compassionate humans are far greater than the value of any dollar bill.
Dori Gilels is a candidate for Missoula City Council Ward 3.