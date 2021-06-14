Opinion: It’s time for more human kindness in the rental market

As a candidate for Missoula City Council Ward 3, I began knocking doors in early May. It has been a joy and a privilege to speak with hundreds of neighbors and learn about their hopes and concerns for this community.

But it’s the stories I hear from renters, in particular, that give me pause. Many of these folks have recently received 30-day notices informing them about rent increases or the total loss of housing because the property will be listed for sale. And while the rent increases are not illegal—Montana has no rent control laws—and property owners have a right to sell, I believe it’s time for excess profit to take a back seat. At least for now.

The good news is I have also found hope in the stories of some local property owners and managers who are refusing to put more money in their pocket just because they can. These folks made a moral decision not to raise rent or accept offers for more money from those seeking to rent. Some have already paid off their mortgages or have structured lease agreements that generate sufficient revenue while simultaneously honoring and respecting the dignity of folks who have chosen to live under their roof. I hope they will read this letter and consider sharing their stories because we need to hear more of them.