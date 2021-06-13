Opinion: Join the buzz, Missoula!

On May 14, several hundred people gathered at the Missoula County Fairgrounds to break ground on the Rocky Mountain Gardens & Exploration Center. It was one of those perfect days — fluffy clouds, fresh snow on the mountains — that remind us how fortunate we are to live in western Montana. And for many of us, it was our first in-person gathering in more than a year.
There was much cause for celebration: In the midst of a pandemic, our dedicated team of volunteers had quietly raised $3.7 million, well on our way to our $5 million goal. It was also Jerry Marks' 80th birthday. A state-of-the-art educational facility like this has been Jerry’s long-time dream, stemming from his role as leader of the Missoula County Weed District and Extension. It’s also the dream of Jen and Glenn Marangelo, co-founders of the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. What was once the dream of those few has blossomed into the dreams of so many.
Truly a collaborative effort, the Missoula County Weed District and Extension, the Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation (the Weed District and Extension's philanthropic partner), the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, and the Missoula Conservation District have embarked on a public-private partnership to create a place where we can connect with nature, science and our rural heritage in a way Montana has not seen before. The Exploration Center will include Montana’s first tropical butterfly house, 2.5 acres of outdoor educational gardens and so much more, drawing residents and visitors of all ages year-round into the heart of Missoula.
Imagine a frigid February morning, bringing your children — and maybe your in-laws — to the Exploration Center and stepping into a 2,500-square-foot rainforest (80 degrees, 80% humidity) with 500 free-flying butterflies. A sure cure for the winter doldrums! Then in the summer months, imagine stepping off a bus in the middle of town strolling through a canopy of orchards into a garden containing every variety of plant you can think of. Back inside, you’ll learn how to preserve the fruits of labor in the demonstration kitchen, see seedlings sprouting in the greenhouse, ask your pressing plant and weed questions at the plant clinic, and observe fascinating arthropods in the insectarium.
It is impossible to overstate what the new Exploration Center will mean for Montana. The economic benefits are likely to be huge — a beautiful campus at the center of a vibrant new midtown that will be a potent lure pulling tourists off the interstate. But the impacts run far deeper. Each year thousands of schoolchildren will experience the thrill of hands-on science through educational programs aligned with the new curricular standards, and thousands more families will experience the awe — the wonder — that comes from holding a giant rhinoceros beetle or a tarantula. In an age when science has been dragged into the political crossfire, we all need reminders of why we should care. What better way to start healing than to kindle the joy in our children and ourselves?
Construction begins this summer, and we hope to have the building open by early 2023.
We deeply appreciate the support the community has already shown for this project. It has been amazing! But we’re not there yet. The groundbreaking marks the launch of the Join the Buzz public campaign to bring us to the finish line with our fundraising. We ask you to join the campaign to create what will be the premier center for scientific education and community-centered learning in the Rocky Mountain West. Tax-deductible donations can be made at JoinTheBuzzMissoula.org. No amount is too small! Thank you for your support.
Douglas Emlen and John Rimel are co-chairs of the Join the Buzz Campaign.
Douglas Emlen is a Regents Professor of Biology at the University of Montana and author of "Animal Weapons: The Evolution of Battle" (2014, Henry Holt) and "Beetle Battles" (2020, Macmillan).
John Rimel is the publisher at Mountain Press Publishing Company, a longtime member of the Missoula County Weed Board and a trustee of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.