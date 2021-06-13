Opinion: Join the buzz, Missoula!

Construction begins this summer, and we hope to have the building open by early 2023.

We deeply appreciate the support the community has already shown for this project. It has been amazing! But we’re not there yet. The groundbreaking marks the launch of the Join the Buzz public campaign to bring us to the finish line with our fundraising. We ask you to join the campaign to create what will be the premier center for scientific education and community-centered learning in the Rocky Mountain West. Tax-deductible donations can be made at JoinTheBuzzMissoula.org . No amount is too small! Thank you for your support.

Douglas Emlen and John Rimel are co-chairs of the Join the Buzz Campaign.

Douglas Emlen is a Regents Professor of Biology at the University of Montana and author of "Animal Weapons: The Evolution of Battle" (2014, Henry Holt) and "Beetle Battles" (2020, Macmillan).

John Rimel is the publisher at Mountain Press Publishing Company, a longtime member of the Missoula County Weed Board and a trustee of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.