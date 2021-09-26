Opinion: Join the Living Wage Campaign

This struggle impacts more than the employees themselves. It damages our organizations and threatens the success of our missions. When employees are underpaid, turnover is common and understaffing affects our ability to deliver services. It is challenging to recruit and retain the best talent, even in service of an amazing mission, when hours are long and wages are inadequate. When the services we provide are deficient because we lack qualified staff, clients and customers become frustrated which is negatively reflected in social media. Negative social media reviews can affect contributions, which hinders our ability to compensate fairly and remain on mission.

As a community we need to address this crisis or risk losing some of the impactful work delivered by the organizations we love. We need to recognize that employees and employee wages are worth supporting. If we are to attract and retain good people, we must pay them fairly. We must reject the fallacy that contributions should not go to general operating costs like wages — the professionals in an organization are the ones who do the work and deliver the necessary services.

If you are a donor, or philanthropic leader, or a for-profit business, take a minute to imagine the financial hardship created by the housing crisis in Missoula. Consider joining the Living Wage Campaign of the Humane Society of Western Montana. We hope to inspire you to give not only to us, but also to other nonprofit(s) of your choice. We are in this together, and together is how we will solve this problem, which we must, or we risk losing our best and brightest.

Marta R. Pierpoint is executive director of the Humane Society of Western Montana.

