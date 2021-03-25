Opinion: Keep driving down COVID infection rate

The legislature and the governor are playing Russian roulette with Montana’s health. Yes, the vaccines work and President Biden’s team is getting the vaccine distributed. Yes, the death and infection rate are going down. Hallelujah! But why?
1) People have taken masking and social distancing seriously. 2) Herd immunity is kicking in. So many people have been infected that the virus is having a harder time finding someone to infect. 3) Vaccinations are working. 4) For everything there is a season. Coronavirus infections tend to peak in January and February on the top half of the globe.
House Bill 257 and other bills would take away local control of establishing local health measures like mask-wearing now and in the future. Local health departments could not stop businesses serving customers who don’t comply with health requirements. There could be no enforcement actions. This is asking to make a whole state full of super spreading sites.
This is no time to be fooling around with what works. There are some people in Montana who know all about disease and infection at the same level as Dr. Fauci but they are not in the legislature or in the executive mansion. They are in the Montana health departments and universities.
When governors or legislators take the oath of office, they sign on to the No. 1 priority of all: To maintain and promote the safety, health and welfare of the people. The governor and legislature should let the Department of Public Health and Human Services and local health departments run the response to COVID-19. Did President Roosevelt tell General Eisenhower how to run D-Day? Did the president or Congress tell NASA how to land men on the moon?
The legislature and governor should supply the resources and set the example. We could get rid of this disease a lot quicker if everybody in Helena of both parties were masked and actively, publicly supporting COVID-19 protective measures, including getting vaccinated.
Clearly, we need to be putting our economy and business life back together. We need to get kids back in school. We need to stop wearing bunny slippers during work hours and get back to the office, laboratory, kitchen, shop, classroom, truck cab, dining room, lounge, casino and wherever. Our nurses, doctors, hospital staff of every kind and folks who bring us our groceries and stock the shelves, and many others have had the most stressful year in their lives would love to have this horrible nightmare go away. Each one of us can help that happen.
To wear a mask until this pandemic is under control is profoundly the right thing to do, along with hand-washing and social distancing and getting vaccinated when your turn comes. And it will come! Some countries have huge fines for not wearing a mask or social distancing. Montana is nowhere near that. No way that will ever happen. However, we are our brother's and sister’s keeper.
Really, folks, wearing a mask and social distancing to protect our fellow citizens and ourselves is hardly a sacrifice. The legislature and governor should set the example and not be a risk factor for the disease.
Dick E. Hoskins is a retired epidemiologist. He lives in Missoula.