Opinion: Keep driving down COVID infection rate

When governors or legislators take the oath of office, they sign on to the No. 1 priority of all: To maintain and promote the safety, health and welfare of the people. The governor and legislature should let the Department of Public Health and Human Services and local health departments run the response to COVID-19. Did President Roosevelt tell General Eisenhower how to run D-Day? Did the president or Congress tell NASA how to land men on the moon?

The legislature and governor should supply the resources and set the example. We could get rid of this disease a lot quicker if everybody in Helena of both parties were masked and actively, publicly supporting COVID-19 protective measures, including getting vaccinated.

Clearly, we need to be putting our economy and business life back together. We need to get kids back in school. We need to stop wearing bunny slippers during work hours and get back to the office, laboratory, kitchen, shop, classroom, truck cab, dining room, lounge, casino and wherever. Our nurses, doctors, hospital staff of every kind and folks who bring us our groceries and stock the shelves, and many others have had the most stressful year in their lives would love to have this horrible nightmare go away. Each one of us can help that happen.