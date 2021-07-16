Opinion: Keeping cool during smoke season

According to the Centers for Disease Control, every year more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat. Experts estimate hundreds of deaths in the Pacific Northwest can be attributed to the June heatwave, alone. While this is grim news, heat-related illnesses are preventable, and one step you can take is cooling your home.
Start by opening windows at night, shading windows, replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, and minimizing your oven use. Climate Smart Missoula has more helpful tips online: missoulaclimate.org/hotter-days-and-nights.html.
During wildfire season, you want to both keep cool and limit smoke infiltration. If you don’t have air conditioning, you likely rely on open windows and fans to cool your home at night. Unfortunately, the cool, refreshing night air often traps smoke near the valley floor. This overnight smoke will move inside when you open your windows. If you can tolerate smoke for a short while, open your windows and cool your home, and then, once you’ve closed the windows, crank up your portable air cleaner (PAC) with HEPA filtration or DIY fan/filter combo to remove the smoke. It can feel like a lousy bargain — clean air or cool air, but if you have an appropriately sized PAC on hand, you can clean smoke out of a room quickly. If, based on your health, you can’t have smoke in your home and you don’t have air conditioning, you may need to find somewhere to stay with cool, filtered air or leave the valley to find clean air.
If you have central air conditioning, keep your airflow on recirculate, upgrade your system’s filter to the best one it can use, close doors and windows, and enjoy the cool, clean air. (If your A/C unit cannot use a better filter, supplement with PACs or DIY combos.)
Because window air conditioners recirculate room air, a properly installed A/C will generally keep indoor air in and outside air out. However, some models have a feature that allows the user to bring in fresh air. If you have a window A/C, check your model for a fresh air intake and be certain to close it during a smoke event.
Portable A/Cs work with multiple window types, so they may be worth considering if you have side-sliding windows. However, they are more expensive than window A/Cs and not all portable ACs are created equal. A single-hosed portable AC relies partially on room air to cool refrigerant in its condenser. This air is then exhausted out the window in a process that creates negative pressure in your home. Negative pressure pulls outside air inside, and if it’s smoky outside, smoke will come along for the ride. Dual-hosed portable A/Cs avoid negative pressure by having a hose dedicated to drawing outside air into the machine to cool the refrigerant and then exhausting that air back outside through the second hose. Inside air stays inside and your house should remain stable. You may need to frequently clean the filter in a dual-hosed A/C because it is passing smoky air through the machine.
Whether you use a portable or window A/C, do your best to seal the area where your A/C meets the window and use a HEPA PAC or DIY to clean out the smoke that sneaks in along the edges.
The take-home message is this: You need to cool your home, and there’s a good chance the process of cooling your home will introduce smoke into your breathing space. If you have a HEPA PAC or DIY combo, you can reduce the amount of smoke that stays in your home.
Sarah Coefield is the Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist.