Opinion: Keeping cool during smoke season

According to the Centers for Disease Control, every year more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat. Experts estimate hundreds of deaths in the Pacific Northwest can be attributed to the June heatwave, alone. While this is grim news, heat-related illnesses are preventable, and one step you can take is cooling your home.

During wildfire season, you want to both keep cool and limit smoke infiltration. If you don’t have air conditioning, you likely rely on open windows and fans to cool your home at night. Unfortunately, the cool, refreshing night air often traps smoke near the valley floor. This overnight smoke will move inside when you open your windows. If you can tolerate smoke for a short while, open your windows and cool your home, and then, once you’ve closed the windows, crank up your portable air cleaner (PAC) with HEPA filtration or DIY fan/filter combo to remove the smoke. It can feel like a lousy bargain — clean air or cool air, but if you have an appropriately sized PAC on hand, you can clean smoke out of a room quickly. If, based on your health, you can’t have smoke in your home and you don’t have air conditioning, you may need to find somewhere to stay with cool, filtered air or leave the valley to find clean air.