Opinion: Keeping kids in school, safely

As kids go back to school, the light at the end of the tunnel is this: we have vaccines that are better than we had dared hope. They are safe and effective, have been extensively monitored, and have been given to millions of people. We hope in the fall vaccines will receive authorization for use in the 5- 11-year-old age group.

However, the challenge is this: To date, only 49% of eligible Montanans are fully vaccinated. Of the 12- 17-year-old age group eligible for the vaccine since the spring, only 30% are fully vaccinated. We need to do better in order to end the disruption that COVID-19 has caused all of our lives.

Our message is twofold: Get vaccinated. Get your family vaccinated. And ask that your school board use the tools that we know work to prevent SARS-CoV-2 spread, including universal indoor masking. Ask your elected officials to keep Montana kids in school and allow Montanans to live their lives without disruption and without fear of a new surge.

Children have already sacrificed so much throughout this pandemic. Keeping them in school, safely, is the very least we can do for them.

This opinion is signed by Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President John Cole, M.D., of Kalispell; Erin Green, D.O., F.A.A.P., of Helena; Emily Hall, M.D., F.A.A.P., of Polson; Child Health and COVID-19 committee member Kathryn Lysinger, M.D., of Billings; immediate past president Cathy White, M.D., of Butte; and Vice President Lauren Wilson, M.D., of Missoula.

