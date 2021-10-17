Opinion: Keeping Missoula safe and saving money

It has been my honor to serve the Missoula community as your sheriff these past seven years. During my 25+ year law enforcement career I observed new practices for diverting certain nonviolent offenders from jail. It became evident that criminal behavior of mentally ill and addicted defendants was best addressed in a supportive setting, where the symptom was treated leading to better outcomes for the individual, their family members and the community.
And in this year’s citywide mail-in election, voters get a once-in-a-generation opportunity to vote for three outstanding Municipal Court judge candidates — Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge — and move justice forward. Let me explain why I’m endorsing these three individuals.
Following my first election in 2014, the reality of a shortage of beds for those incarcerated in the Missoula County Detention Facility created a liability due to overcrowding. Often, overcrowding resulted in violence among inmates and was also directed towards detention facility staff. Another grim factor was the financial burden on county taxpayers (which includes city taxpayers) due to overcrowding in the detention facility.
I immediately began work to develop what is now known as the Missoula County jail diversion master plan. This was a monumental endeavor supported by many state and local elected officials, city and county court systems, community leaders and stakeholders. I worked alongside dedicated members who worked tirelessly until the plan was at its final stages. In November of 2016 the master plan was adopted by resolution by the Missoula City Council. Missoula County quickly followed and implementation of the master plan began immediately.
However, one challenge in implementing the plan was continued incarceration of individuals from the city’s Municipal Court. This court has increasingly relied on the detention facility as either pretrial detainment or punishment of nonviolent offenders. This practice has become particularly problematic for the detention facility at a time where we are short-staffed and nearing capacity.
I am committed to improving community safety while using alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent individuals — those who do not pose a community safety risk — using means such as community service, alternative jail, misdemeanor probation, and home arrest and basic electronic monitoring.
That is why I endorse and support Jennifer Streano (Department 1), Eli Parker (Department 2), and Jacob Coolidge (Department 3) in their bid to lead three departments in Municipal Court. The court is a crucial aspect of the implementation of the jail diversion plan. I’m appreciative of the candidates’ support of law enforcement and am confident that they do want to move justice forward. They are committed to improving community safety while understanding that potentially vulnerable, nonviolent individuals are better served outside of incarceration with alternative means. With your support of these candidates, we can implement change that will benefit our vulnerable populations, while keeping Missoula safe and taxes down.
The three “Moving Justice Forward” candidates also have innovative solutions to address root causes of misdemeanor criminality, including implementation of case management services, working with city and county law enforcement to rethink arrest warrants, implementing a traffic court and reducing the likelihood of going to jail on non-DUI traffic offenses, among many others. They understand that violent and dangerous offenders need to be incarcerated to maintain public safety. Additionally, they are committed to collaborating with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to ensure that we are all working towards the shared goal of decreasing jail population while maintaining community safety and keeping costs down.