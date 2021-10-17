Opinion: Keeping Missoula safe and saving money

However, one challenge in implementing the plan was continued incarceration of individuals from the city’s Municipal Court. This court has increasingly relied on the detention facility as either pretrial detainment or punishment of nonviolent offenders. This practice has become particularly problematic for the detention facility at a time where we are short-staffed and nearing capacity.

I am committed to improving community safety while using alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent individuals — those who do not pose a community safety risk — using means such as community service, alternative jail, misdemeanor probation, and home arrest and basic electronic monitoring.

That is why I endorse and support Jennifer Streano (Department 1), Eli Parker (Department 2), and Jacob Coolidge (Department 3) in their bid to lead three departments in Municipal Court. The court is a crucial aspect of the implementation of the jail diversion plan. I’m appreciative of the candidates’ support of law enforcement and am confident that they do want to move justice forward. They are committed to improving community safety while understanding that potentially vulnerable, nonviolent individuals are better served outside of incarceration with alternative means. With your support of these candidates, we can implement change that will benefit our vulnerable populations, while keeping Missoula safe and taxes down.