Opinion: Know your COVID-19 testing options

With all of the attention given to getting Montanans vaccinated, there’s one part of our getting-back-to-normal strategy that is frequently overlooked: COVID-19 testing.

Testing is a critical part of our ability to separate the standard cold from early symptoms of a highly contagious and potentially serious disease — especially for the unvaccinated. That knowledge allows us to remain at work, travel freely and safely gather with friends and family.

Over the past year, Montana has made tremendous strides increasing access to timely COVID-19 testing. At the same time, access to and coverage for testing has changed considerably. It’s critical that Montanans understand their options and know how to find the most appropriate and affordable testing in their community.

You should get tested for COVID-19 if you or a loved one are exhibiting any combination of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and/or diarrhea. It’s frustrating but true: COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the typical “crud” we see this time of year.

Here are some tips to find the best place for a COVID-19 test:

1. Use the CDC and your county public health websites to find the testing sites in your community. The most common testing sites are national pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, community health centers, and your primary care provider.

2. If you have health insurance, be sure to contact your health plan to understand what they cover for COVID-19 related tests and services. Earlier in the pandemic, most health plans waived copays and deductibles for COVID-19 tests and care. Many of those copays and deductibles are now in effect again. If you had a test last year that you didn’t pay for, you may be surprised to find you have to pay for it this year.

3. If you don’t have insurance, it’s important to shop around. The federal government has shifted the vast majority of testing resources to national pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS. The federal government is fully funding the PCR test (the gold standard COVID-19 test for its accuracy and reliability) at pharmacy chains, community health centers, and Indian health centers across Montana. This was a deliberate move to make testing more widely available to consumers while providing relief to hospitals so they can focus on the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases.

4. Testing for patients who do not have symptoms (including tests for travel purposes) may be limited. For travel testing, it’s important you do your research to determine which tests are accepted at your destination. Confirm your testing site can provide the appropriate test and results in the required timeframe.

On behalf of the hospitals, community health centers, Urban Indian Centers and other health care providers we represent, we continue to encourage every eligible Montanan to get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and provides effective protection against COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please speak to your primary care provider today. Widespread adoption of the vaccine is the fastest path to reducing the crisis inside our hospitals, slowing the spread of the disease, and getting us back to normal.

Rich Rasmussen is president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association. Cindy Stergar is CEO of the Montana Primary Care Association.

