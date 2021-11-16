Opinion: Lack of knowledge fuels political entropy

The Law of Entropy holds that any system has within it natural tendencies toward disintegration, randomness and atrophy that will ultimately destroy the system unless counteracted by a reinforcement of the rules holding the system together and/or new energy in support of the system.

Although originally developed as a thermodynamics law, entropy applies to the American political system. Throughout history, political systems of government that appeared permanent have disintegrated into disorder and chaos. America is not immune from entropy; we see entropic forces at work today.

America’s survival as the political system is now in grave peril, not from a foreign enemy but from the democracy’s decay within.

While the COVID pandemic continues to ravage physical and mental health, another deadly pandemic is raging across America — a narcissistic loss of concern for others and the common good, willful disregard for the rules of democracy, and the draining of political energy by a constant barrage of misinformation accepted as fact.

Knowledge gives energy to the political system. Ignorance is a type of mental vacuity that drains energy from the political system leading to chaos and anarchy.

The purveyors of ignorance produce fear and fear produces intolerance instead of inclusion, passion instead of reasoning, and violence instead of peaceful discussion. People feel alienated and seek refuge in simplistic myths or a return so some glorious fictional period of cultural purity.

The most pernicious political arguments today are that the individual is all that matters and freedom from government restraint is the only value. Too many assert that they can say or do anything they please and government has no authority to limit their freedom. Freedom is not the only political value. Excessive freedom leads to anarchy. Government's purpose is usually framed in constitutions as the promotion of the common good. Consider in the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780, which is the oldest functioning written constitution and the model of the U.S. Constitution:

The body politic is formed by a voluntary association of individuals for the common good.

The U.S. Constitution lists as a fundamental purpose of our government the provision and protection of the common good. Aquinas defines law as an edict of government for the common good.

Freedom is not an absolute political value and must be limited for the general welfare. “But what is liberty without wisdom and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without restraint. Those who know what virtuous liberty is, cannot bear to see it disgraced by incapable heads, on account of their having high-sounding words in their mouths.” Edmund Burke

For democratic deliberation and participation to be productive, positions must be based on evidence and reasoning, not feelings or baseless opinions. There must be tolerance of opposing views, not treating the other as the enemy. There must be civility and following democratic rules, not advocating authoritarianism. The more public deliberation is debased, the more our democracy is in peril.

The disappearance of value consensus means government cannot act to solve problems, which in too many cases means the problem goes unaddressed. There are serious problems that need enlightened attention, now: the pandemic, climate change, the economy, etc. Instead, too many focus on what bathroom people use or who loves whom.

In 380 BC, Plato described that kind of individual that we see in politics too frequently today. “Bringing home Insolence, Anarchy Waste and Impudence, those resplendent divinities crowned with garlands, whose praise they sing under flattering names: Insolence they call good breeding, Anarchy freedom, Waste magnificence and Impudence a manly spirit. Every now and then they leap to their feet to say or do whatever comes into their head.”

The evidence of willful ignorance parading as fact is seen daily. Nothing is too implausible to be believed today.

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in political philosophy and ethics at Montana Tech.

