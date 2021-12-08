Opinion: Larchmont clarifications

As chair of the Larchmont Golf Course Advisory Board, I’d like to clarify a few things about Larchmont and the proposal to build housing on the site.

Larchmont is county-owned, not city.

The county did not solicit this proposal!

This is only a proposal.

It was presented before our board Nov. 9 and officially to the commissioners Nov. 15.

The proposed land swap is for land in the flood plain, where the county "could" build a new course.

The developers did not offer to build the new course.

The proposal calls for around 2,000 housing units of which 840 are supposed to be "attainable."

13.9 acres are designated as possible medical center expansion. If Community wants to pay a premium to expand.

Also a row of businesses along Reserve Street. This proposal is not all housing units.

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum of HD95 was quoted in the Missoulian that Larchmont is a "money-losing golf course, subsidized by all of us but only enjoyed by a few."

Since 2001, Larchmont is totally self-supporting, not subsidized by any county dollars.

This year Larchmont is writing the county a check for over $100,000. In my five or six years on the board, Larchmont has given the county in excess of $80,000 each and every year.

This year Larchmont had over 45,000 rounds of golf played. Many more than a "few" people!

People using the course are not elitists at all. We are senior citizens, doctors, lawyers, construction workers, college students, high school teams, many junior players and everything in between.

During men’s leagues, guys show up at their tee box with grease on their hands or mud on their shoes, playing right alongside the doctor or lawyer.

Many tourists stop and golf, telling their friends back home about Larchmont, promoting tourism for the city, county and local businesses.

The Missoulian printed that UM and Linda Vista are cheaper than Larchmont. They left out the Highlands. Canyon River is for rate comparison.

Rates listed on their websites as of Dec. 1:

Larchmont: 9 holes, $22; 18 holes, $34.

UM: 9 holes, $19; 18 holes, $34.

Highlands: 9 holes, $18; 18 holes, $32.

Linda Vista: 9 holes, $15; 18 holes, $25.

Canyon River: 9 holes, $35; 18 holes, $59.

Cheaper, but very close. Linda Vista is a short course, their rates are naturally lower. Canyon River, with the higher cost of construction, is probably the reason for its higher rates.

If Larchmont is moved, expect rates to be much higher than current ones!

Larchmont is a championship-length par 72, 18-hole course. It hosts the Montana Open tournament, attracting players from across the US. Finally, after 40 years, hundreds of mature trees and four ponds, that come into play. (Osprey circle and fish all summer!)

UM is a full-length par 35, 9-hole facility. Used by many seniors, beginners, and college students (get a fee break), famous for its “Geritol” leagues!

Highlands or “The Hill” is a full-length par 35, 9-hole facility.

Linda Vista is a 9-hole, executive course, with seven par 3s and two par 4s.

Canyon River is a full-length par 72, 18-hole course. The newest in town.

All have their own identity and are fun to play. Basically a matter of choice or proximity.

If you want to try golf, rent clubs, pay greens fees and give it a go.

I’ve read the proposal several times and attended both presentations, if I misinterpreted the proposal, I welcome corrections.

You can comment about this proposal to the commissioners by emailing bcc@missoulacounty.us

There is another commissioners virtual meeting on Dec. 16 that you can log into and listen or watch.

There is a petition on change.org — search for "Stop Larchmont Golf Course development." There is a spot for comments. You do not have to make a donation to sign the petition!

Brent Harshbarger is chairman of the Larchmont Golf Course Advisory Board.

